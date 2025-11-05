 Is Mendoza the right pick for this franchise and this town.? Year long eval. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Mendoza the right pick for this franchise and this town.? Year long eval.

djphinfan

djphinfan

Started my Mendoza evaluation. Haven’t looked at 2025 Indiana tape yet.but I figured with all his intangibles and connection to the city, the heritage here and the affinity he has for the Dolphins I figured a thread would be appropriate considering we might have a shot.

just went back to his cal year last year first to start. A few observations.

He kept that team competitive throughout the year, with limited talent, if you recall they went toe to toe with a very good Miami team losing by one point at the end, Very close losses through the season against some good teams. They started out 3-0.

On top of the stature at 6.5 225, anyone who thinks this guy is a statue in the pocket is dead wrong.

He knows how to sense pressure off the back foot and step up and clear the pocket immediately , a key trait that I’ve identified over the years that only a few subscribe to, Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen are the two that I see do it every game. Baker as well.

He knows when to run and doesn’t hesitate to do so, this is great news to me on both points.

He’s not slow, I would estimate an early 4.7 in that range.

Something I haven’t heard talk about is his release, it’s fast, it’s one solid action there are no glitches in the swing, so that’s key as well.

Has an innate sense of timing and placement to throw 50 50 balls to the perimeter.

Now through nine games this year he has 230 yards rushing, that’s not a light number at all for a very good pocket passer, that is very relevant trait to the evaluation and increases the stock.

Then we get to the really good stuff about how he’s from Miami, he’s Cuban, and he loves the dolphins, hopefully for once a GM will consider the importance of these facts and how it can benefit the overall franchise, brand and culture of the team and closeness to the fans.


Can’t wait to watch 2025 and in the playoffs how he deals with intensity, better defenses and a more constricted pocket.
 
His unofficial 40 time (in shorts) is 4.75. He is definitely a pass 1st QB with the functional athleticism to extend a play. I do not see him in the same realm as Allen as a runner or raw arm talent.

He has played well within Indiana's QB friendly scheme, but the true test will be the post season. Their schedule has been easy; they avoided playing all of the best Big 10 teams outside of Oregon.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
His unofficial 40 time (in shorts) is 4.75. He is definitely a pass 1st QB with the functional athleticism to extend a play. I do not see him in the same realm as Allen as a runner or raw arm talent.

He has played well within Indiana's QB friendly scheme, but the true test will be the post season. Their schedule has been easy; they avoided playing all of the best Big 10 teams outside of Oregon.
Yeah 4.75 seems about what I estimate from last year

I do believe he improved physically from 2024 til now so that forty time could be lower.

I see him run away from linebackers in the open field but he’s got good instinctive skills as a runner and creator, not Josh Allen caliber but he’s got good instincts to run or run to throw and he’s not slow.

My only point was to defend against folks who have said he’s some statue or 1 dimensional…

He is not that at all
 
I see Mendoza as the one QB who appears to be the most NFL ready. The question becomes, will that translate for him at the next level.

He certainly has the tools, mindset, football IQ and experience to succeed in the NFL. But will he?

I do believe he'll be the number one overall pick in 2026. And if Miami is in position to draft him, I think they would make him a Miami Dolphin .
 
Question is, do the Jets feel the same way about him?
They’re likely going to finish with a worse record than the Phins, and they have 5 1st round picks over the next two drafts.

It’s already been stated by ESPN insiders they loaded up on picks specifically to deal with their QB problems, and scuttlebutt is they aren’t afraid to go back-to-back QBs in successive years if the first one doesn’t wow off the jump.

That could mean a lot of things, but that’s a HUGE monkey wrench in any Phin plans for a top QB in the two upcoming drafts.
 
Can he throw accurately on the run? That’s critical to be a great nfl qb. My completely uneducated opinion is he seems like a high floor low ceiling kind of qb. Very intelligent which I like a lot. Maybe a Sam Darnold but more mobile.
 
way to early to get this stuff done. We have no idea who the GM is and if TUA is in the plans which I think he will be if McNuggets is still around. Also the Dolphins will mess the draft up but winning a few games down the stretch here. He won't be available at 6-8 when we pick.
 
You gotta watch some of this season tape. Hes been very impressive.
 
A concern of mine about him is that this is the first year that we have heard much about him. Why was he not on anybody's radar when he was at Cal the previous 2 years? Is it because he is on a National Championship contender and surrounded by elite talent and good coaching for the first time?

If you average his previous 2 years at Cal he had 15 TD passes 8 INT's 65% comp pct.

This year at Indiana he has thrown 25 TD's 4 INT's and 72% comp pct.
 
I would not draft him. I have him as #1 based on efficiency and frame just as an early in season eval. However his play volume is low, and he was inefficient at a higher volume in the previous season. He can stay as #1 but I would not draft him for my QB room.
 
Agreed. My concern is if there is such a thing as an Indiana system QB. As an example, Florida QBs would put up unbelievable numbers during the '90's, get drafted into the NFL, and fizzle out. There was something about that Spurrier offense that was perfect for college ball, but really did not prepare those guys for the NFL.

I just wonder if the Cignetti system is the same. Impossible to say at this point though as he's only been at Indiana for 2 years.
 
dolfan91 said:
I see Mendoza as the one QB who appears to be the most NFL ready. The question becomes, will that translate for him at the next level.

He certainly has the tools, mindset, football IQ and experience to succeed in the NFL. But will he?

I do believe he'll be the number one overall pick in 2026. And if Miami is in position to draft him, I think they would make him a Miami Dolphin .
As someone that enjoys “scouting” college players I would agree that Mendoza is the most NFL ready QB. My primary concern is that QB is an over drafted position and the class is fairly weak on the top end this year. I believe this causes fans and the media to overhype him as a prospect. I see him as a JJ McCarthy or Bo Nix level prospect; a guy who can win at the next level, but was not the “best” QB prospect in their class.

I want to see how he plays and leads his team against real competition in the playoffs. If he shows the same level of poise and success, he will 100% be the #1 pick.
 
