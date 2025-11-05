Is Mendoza the right pick for this franchise and this town.? Year long eval.

Started my Mendoza evaluation. Haven’t looked at 2025 Indiana tape yet.but I figured with all his intangibles and connection to the city, the heritage here and the affinity he has for the Dolphins I figured a thread world be appropriate considering we might have a shot.



just went back to his cal year last year first to start. A few observations.



He kept that team competitive throughout the year, with limited talent, if you recall they went toe to toe with a very good Miami team losing by one point at the end, Very close losses through the season against some good teams. They started out 3-0.



On top of the stature at 6.5 225, anyone who thinks this guy is a statue in the pocket is dead wrong.



He knows how to sense pressure off the back foot and step up and clear the pocket immediately , a key trait that I’ve identified over the years that only a few subscribe to, Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen are the two that I see do it every game. Baker as well.



He knows when to run and doesn’t hesitate to do so, this is great news to me on both points.



He’s not slow, I would estimate an early 4.7 in that range.



Something I haven’t heard talk about is his release, it’s fast, it’s one solid action there are no glitches in the swing, so that’s key as well.



Has an innate sense of timing and placement to throw 50 50 balls to the perimeter.



Now through nine games this year he has 230 yards rushing, that’s not a light number at all for a very good pocket passer, that is very relevant trait to the evaluation and increases the stock.



Then we get to the really good stuff about how he’s from Miami, he’s Cuban, and he loves the dolphins, hopefully for once a GM will consider the importance of these facts and how it can benefit the overall franchise, brand and culture of the team and closeness to the fans.





Can’t wait to watch 2025 and in the playoffs how he deals with intensity, better defenses and a more constricted pocket.