Is Miami considered peaking at the right time?

To what extent do we say this team is peaking at the right time? Win one or both upcoming games and a playoff game? Or Are they considered peaking now?
 
The defense is peaking at the right time. Chubb coming into himself, Sieler has become a beast . AVG is the new Zach Thomas and Ramsey is back and playing up to his hype
 
The concern I had early was Hill and Waddle would be banged up come playoffs do their usage rate. Seemed pretty predictable.

Offense clearly peeked early when health wasn’t as big of an issue, obviously the Broncos was their peak.

On the defensive side, the Dolphins are clearly better than early in the season, particularly after Ramsey was activated and players got experience in Fangio’s system. Losing Phillips hurt but that has created opportunity for AVG who has been excellent.

Holland is the big question mark to me. If he can comeback and play as well as he did before the injuries, the defense has the ability peak come playoff time.

As a team, I would say no as injuries have taken a toll.
 
