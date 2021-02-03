 Is Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores ready for Micah Parsons diva attitude? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores ready for Micah Parsons diva attitude?

phinphanatic.com

Brian Flores may be looking at Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and if he is, is he ready for his first diva player? Remember LaVar Arrington? He was a ...
""On the field, you are looking at a player that has the potential to be a game-changer. Parson is the true definition of an instinctive linebacker that can attack and disrupt the line of scrimmage and has the ability to run with any running back or tight end.""
 
