Is Miami Done Adding on the Offensive Line?

I'm sure this got your attention, but it is something I've been thinking about. I think all of us, or most of us, agree that the offensive line still needs help. But, does Grier feel that way?

Now that Wynn is being brought back and Driscoll was signed, there are at least competitive players at each position. Armstead at LT with Smith backing him up. Wynn and Eichenberg at LG. Brewer at center, Jones or Driscoll at RG, Jackson at RT. Personally, I think Driscoll is better suited as a 6th, which is how Philadelphia utilized his talents. But he came to Miami and you have to think part of that was thinking he could start here.

Is offensive line still in play early in the draft, or do you think Grier will look later?
 
I think your O line is decent. Tua was sacked only 29 times.
Which had more to do with Tua and the play calling than the OL. They tried to limit the duress he could face.

If we had the fortune of starting the same 5 guys for 17 straight games, we would’ve had a wildly successful season.

As it stands now, we need to address the OL for both the immediate and the future.
 
You’re very unlikely to find a quality starting caliber OL at this point in FA.

You have to grab one in the first or second round, to go with a DL.
 
I'm still hoping we go OL with our top pick.....makes no sense to me to go OL on the 5th round or later cause we'd not be getting anything better than what we already have.

The only way I don’t go OL with our top pick is if a guy like Brian Thomas falls to us. Hard to pass on a playmaking WR like him who can be our #3 now and either 1 or 2 when Hill is done.
 
I think Miami definitely gets active with acquiring more OL after 6/1 regardless of what happens the draft. It seems the GM and HC agree that since they're in win now mode they can't rely on rookies protecting Tua. It is hard to get the kind of OL at #21 that we need now, one who you can trust will be strong enough and up to the task of facing experienced pass rushers right away.

However, if Fatanu is there or within range of #21, yes in first round. I think he's my favorite player for Miami but I don't think he'll be there.
Trading down for Morgan or Barton or JPJ makes sense to me, especially if the team can be a little patient as all three will all be moving to guard from their college positions.

If they don't move from 21 and Fatanu is gone I think the value at that spot is better at DT, Edge and even WR. I'm even coming around on Cooper DeJean as his versatility and playmaking ability makes the back end of our defense a lot better and Weaver likes to play with 3 safeties and Cooper has both size and cover skills and could play S or CB.

I also think there's a big difference between Johnny Newton and Byron Murphy than the DT's who will be picked later in the draft. I don't get why Newton is slipping, he looks like the best pass rusher in the group and his quickness will give OL fits. I think he's the closest thing to Wilkins. Murphy is also a really disruptive DT.

If they don't go OL with first pick I like G Christian Haynes and C/G Zach Frasier in round 2. I don't think Cooper Beebe moves well enough to play in this offense. Was really impressed with Haynes just shutting down some decent interior pass rushers in the Senior Bowl practices.
 
You’re very unlikely to find a quality starting caliber OL at this point in FA.

You have to grab one in the first or second round, to go with a DL.
I think they will be looking to add someone with one of their first two picks and for whatever reason, the board just doesn’t fall right for them and they don’t manage to land a player on the offensive line, they will be looking to add someone after Howard’s money kicks in after June 1 and veterans at that position get cut post draft.
 
Nah, we have one spot left for an OL. Right now the roster locks are Armstead, Wynn, Brewer, Eichenberg, Jackson, Driscoll, Jones. Smith is also very likely to make the team. That’s 8. We’ll carry 9. So we left the door open to drafting an OL in the first or second round.

If we don’t, we’ll probably bring back Lamm or another swing tackle.

The most likely options in the first round are OL, WR, and edge, and it all depends on how the board falls.
 
