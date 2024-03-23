Is Miami Done Adding on the Offensive Line?

I think Miami definitely gets active with acquiring more OL after 6/1 regardless of what happens the draft. It seems the GM and HC agree that since they're in win now mode they can't rely on rookies protecting Tua. It is hard to get the kind of OL at #21 that we need now, one who you can trust will be strong enough and up to the task of facing experienced pass rushers right away.



However, if Fatanu is there or within range of #21, yes in first round. I think he's my favorite player for Miami but I don't think he'll be there.

Trading down for Morgan or Barton or JPJ makes sense to me, especially if the team can be a little patient as all three will all be moving to guard from their college positions.



If they don't move from 21 and Fatanu is gone I think the value at that spot is better at DT, Edge and even WR. I'm even coming around on Cooper DeJean as his versatility and playmaking ability makes the back end of our defense a lot better and Weaver likes to play with 3 safeties and Cooper has both size and cover skills and could play S or CB.



I also think there's a big difference between Johnny Newton and Byron Murphy than the DT's who will be picked later in the draft. I don't get why Newton is slipping, he looks like the best pass rusher in the group and his quickness will give OL fits. I think he's the closest thing to Wilkins. Murphy is also a really disruptive DT.



If they don't go OL with first pick I like G Christian Haynes and C/G Zach Frasier in round 2. I don't think Cooper Beebe moves well enough to play in this offense. Was really impressed with Haynes just shutting down some decent interior pass rushers in the Senior Bowl practices.