Is Miami Done Adding on the Offensive Line?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
I'm sure this got your attention, but it is something I've been thinking about. I think all of us, or most of us, agree that the offensive line still needs help. But, does Grier feel that way?
Now that Wynn is being brought back and Driscoll was signed, there are at least competitive players at each position. Armstead at LT with Smith backing him up. Wynn and Eichenberg at LG. Brewer at center, Jones or Driscoll at RG, Jackson at RT. Personally, I think Driscoll is better suited as a 6th, which is how Philadelphia utilized his talents. But he came to Miami and you have to think part of that was thinking he could start here.
Is offensive line still in play early in the draft, or do you think Grier will look later?
Now that Wynn is being brought back and Driscoll was signed, there are at least competitive players at each position. Armstead at LT with Smith backing him up. Wynn and Eichenberg at LG. Brewer at center, Jones or Driscoll at RG, Jackson at RT. Personally, I think Driscoll is better suited as a 6th, which is how Philadelphia utilized his talents. But he came to Miami and you have to think part of that was thinking he could start here.
Is offensive line still in play early in the draft, or do you think Grier will look later?