 Is Miami for banning Tush Push? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Miami for banning Tush Push?

Miami for banning Tush Push?

  • YES

  • NO

Results are only viewable after voting.
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
36,278
Reaction score
40,958
Location
Columbus, OH
We know Green Bay is the team to propose that the tush push is banned.

www.theguardian.com

Green Bay Packers call for ban on ‘bad for the game’ tush-push play

Green Bay are proposing an end to the tush push play the Philadelphia Eagles have used so successfully at the goalline and in short-yardage situations
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Will miami vote yay or nay on it?

Buffalo after the Eagles used the tush push the most. It would be easier for Miami to stop Buffalo if they couldn’t do that anymore with Allen
 
I don’t understand it. You can’t help a player using your hands to elevate them over a pile so why is this allowed? And I don’t personally care.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
My thing is how will the nfl even govern it and what would be the penalty yardage ?
Click to expand...
I would imagine the rule would be that you can't push the QB forward from within the pocket or whatever player that takes the snap from Center from within the pocket. Maybe a 15 yard unsportsmanlike penalty.
 
I think either way you answer you are still saying we are for or against it. The better title would have been "are we for banning it"?

And then I say yes, we probably would like it banned since we can't do it with our O line, and we can't stop it with our D line.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I would imagine the rule would be that you can't push the QB forward from within the pocket or whatever player that takes the snap from Center from within the pocket. Maybe a 15 yard unsportsmanlike penalty.
Click to expand...
True. But how can you see that under a pile?
 
DrMultimedia said:
I think either way you answer you are still saying we are for or against it. The better title would have been "are we for banning it"?

And then I say yes, we probably would like it banned since we can't do it with our O line, and we can't stop it with our D line.
Click to expand...
Yeah i know. I hit submit too soon can’t edit it. Good call
 
I actually think the Chiefs were pulling something in the super bowl by making it look like Chris Jones hurt his neck after the first tush push
I don't think it was coincidence their best defensive player was indicating he was injured in possibly the worst possible place for the NFL after the tush push touchdown
He returned to the game which probably would not have happened if he hurt his neck legitimately
 
Rick Cartman said:
I actually think the Chiefs were pulling something in the super bowl by making it look like Chris Jones hurt his neck after the first tush push
I don't think it was coincidence their best defensive player was indicating he was injured in possibly the worst possible place for the NFL after the tush push touchdown
He returned to the game which probably would not have happened if he hurt his neck legitimately
Click to expand...
He was probably hurt. The refs weren't going to ban the tush push on their own during the game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom