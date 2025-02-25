Is Miami for or Against Tush Push?

Dolph N.Fan
We know Green Bay is the team to propose that the tush push is banned.
Will miami vote yay or nay on it?
Buffalo after the Eagles used the tush push the most. It would be easier for Miami to stop Buffalo if they couldn’t do that anymore with Allen
Green Bay Packers call for ban on ‘bad for the game’ tush-push play
Green Bay are proposing an end to the tush push play the Philadelphia Eagles have used so successfully at the goalline and in short-yardage situations
www.theguardian.com
