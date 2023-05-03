 Is Miami on Par With Buffalo? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Miami on Par With Buffalo?

SF Dolphin Fan

It seems pretty clear that all AFC contenders are chasing Kansas City and Cincinnati.

Like every season in football, there are always surprises. Teams that are expected to contend won't, while a few teams come out of nowhere. Happens every season. Of course,
Injuries are always a factor.

On paper, I think Miami is right there with that next group. To me, that includes Buffalo, Baltimore, the Chargers with Jacksonville and Pittsburgh also at least in the conversation.

With the addition of Rodgers, the Jets are getting a lot of attention. It's certainly possible that New York makes a playoff run. Tennessee appears to be in transition, but the Titans in the playoffs wouldn't be a surprise. Anyone else?

The schedule being what it is, I think winning the AFC East is especially important. It might be hard to get in as a wildcard. I wouldn't be surprised if an 11-6 record is good enough to win the division.

So, what do we think here? Is Miami on par with Buffalo? It kind of feels like the Bills have plateaued. That's not to dismiss their chances, but Buffalo was absolutely dominated by Cincinnati in the playoffs and barely beat a Dolphins team quarterbacked by Skylar Thompson.

The Bills added Kincaid in the draft, generally regarded as the top type end. Did they improve enough, though, in the offseason?

If you look at Miami position by position, there should be improvement almost everywhere. The secondary added Ramsey and Smith. Berrios and Anderson were added at wide receiver. Long could be a major factor in the middle of the defense. Fangio is on board as DC.

The return game could go from pedestrian to dynamic with Berrios and Achane. Achane could even emerge as the primary running back.

Certainly, questions remain but it seems Miami has done more to get better than Buffalo has. Is this simply aqua colored glasses on my part, or should the Dolphins dethrone the Bills and win the East?
 
GatorFin73

I believe we have improved a great deal, proof will be in the pudding but return game looks night and day different, the defense added Fangio, Ramsey, Long, Cam Smith, retained the guys we had last year, should be much improved. The offense is in year 2 of McD's system, has to count for something, everyone should improve, have also added yet another 4.2/4.3 speed weapon at the sorely needed RB position. WR 3/4 positions much improved in my book with Berrios/Anderson. AJ did not play last year but a half of one game, believe he can handle RT, at minimum he is depth at Tackle that we didn't have last year. We've also added a backup center, blocking TE. We have 9 home games instead of 9 road games which sets up well this year. Can go on but I see material improvement and reasons for optimism. I don't see that w/ the Bills. What's rookie Kincaid going to do? Not much likely with a vet Knox ahead of him to start. They lost one of their best D players with Edmonds to the Bears. I definitely see them as kind of level from last year, maybe I'm wrong but doesn't look like they have done much to move the needle on their team to me.

Pats are spinning their wheels with Mac so have they improved, sure, likely, but I haven't seen anything scary in their moves really, they look to be the easy pick for 4th in the division this year.

The only other team in the division that markedly improved was the Jets with Rodgers over whatever dog crap they have been trotting out there the last couple of years. If their D stays as strong as last year with a competent offense they will be in every game and likely a force. However I'm still hoping a little adversity craters that whole experiment early and often. If they are a force though that's a double edged sword, our other opponents have to play them too. Favre made them a relative force in 2008 and they had a nice season but we crushed them in NY in the last game of the season to take the division right away from them, I see us doing the same thing this year.

On paper we are right there but always with the "if Tua is healthy" qualifier.
 
jimthefin

I think they are close.

They could have easily won both games in Buffalo, and surely would have won the playoff game with a legit NFL QB, let alone a healthy Tua.
 
