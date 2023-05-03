SF Dolphin Fan
It seems pretty clear that all AFC contenders are chasing Kansas City and Cincinnati.
Like every season in football, there are always surprises. Teams that are expected to contend won't, while a few teams come out of nowhere. Happens every season. Of course,
Injuries are always a factor.
On paper, I think Miami is right there with that next group. To me, that includes Buffalo, Baltimore, the Chargers with Jacksonville and Pittsburgh also at least in the conversation.
With the addition of Rodgers, the Jets are getting a lot of attention. It's certainly possible that New York makes a playoff run. Tennessee appears to be in transition, but the Titans in the playoffs wouldn't be a surprise. Anyone else?
The schedule being what it is, I think winning the AFC East is especially important. It might be hard to get in as a wildcard. I wouldn't be surprised if an 11-6 record is good enough to win the division.
So, what do we think here? Is Miami on par with Buffalo? It kind of feels like the Bills have plateaued. That's not to dismiss their chances, but Buffalo was absolutely dominated by Cincinnati in the playoffs and barely beat a Dolphins team quarterbacked by Skylar Thompson.
The Bills added Kincaid in the draft, generally regarded as the top type end. Did they improve enough, though, in the offseason?
If you look at Miami position by position, there should be improvement almost everywhere. The secondary added Ramsey and Smith. Berrios and Anderson were added at wide receiver. Long could be a major factor in the middle of the defense. Fangio is on board as DC.
The return game could go from pedestrian to dynamic with Berrios and Achane. Achane could even emerge as the primary running back.
Certainly, questions remain but it seems Miami has done more to get better than Buffalo has. Is this simply aqua colored glasses on my part, or should the Dolphins dethrone the Bills and win the East?
