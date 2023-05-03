Is Miami on Par With Buffalo?

I believe we have improved a great deal, proof will be in the pudding but return game looks night and day different, the defense added Fangio, Ramsey, Long, Cam Smith, retained the guys we had last year, should be much improved. The offense is in year 2 of McD's system, has to count for something, everyone should improve, have also added yet another 4.2/4.3 speed weapon at the sorely needed RB position. WR 3/4 positions much improved in my book with Berrios/Anderson. AJ did not play last year but a half of one game, believe he can handle RT, at minimum he is depth at Tackle that we didn't have last year. We've also added a backup center, blocking TE. We have 9 home games instead of 9 road games which sets up well this year. Can go on but I see material improvement and reasons for optimism. I don't see that w/ the Bills. What's rookie Kincaid going to do? Not much likely with a vet Knox ahead of him to start. They lost one of their best D players with Edmonds to the Bears. I definitely see them as kind of level from last year, maybe I'm wrong but doesn't look like they have done much to move the needle on their team to me.



Pats are spinning their wheels with Mac so have they improved, sure, likely, but I haven't seen anything scary in their moves really, they look to be the easy pick for 4th in the division this year.



The only other team in the division that markedly improved was the Jets with Rodgers over whatever dog crap they have been trotting out there the last couple of years. If their D stays as strong as last year with a competent offense they will be in every game and likely a force. However I'm still hoping a little adversity craters that whole experiment early and often. If they are a force though that's a double edged sword, our other opponents have to play them too. Favre made them a relative force in 2008 and they had a nice season but we crushed them in NY in the last game of the season to take the division right away from them, I see us doing the same thing this year.



On paper we are right there but always with the "if Tua is healthy" qualifier.