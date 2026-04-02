 Is Miami Sneakily In The Second Best Ten Year Stretch Vs. a Rival? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Miami Sneakily In The Second Best Ten Year Stretch Vs. a Rival?

The Goat

The Goat

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Yeah, there’s a few weeks until the draft, so it’s slow.

There’s a legendary stretch in which Miami didn’t lose to the Bills in the 70s. Not once, for an entire decade. A ten-year period in which Miami went 20-0 against Buffalo.

However…

From 2016-2025, Miami has a 16-4 record against the Jets. For all the jackassery we’ve endured, there’s still that.

Considering the quality of the Dolphins teams over the past decade, that might actually be more impressive.
 
The Goat said:
Yeah, there’s a few weeks until the draft, so it’s slow.

There’s a legendary stretch in which Miami didn’t lose to the Bills in the 70s. Not once, for an entire decade. A ten-year period in which Miami went 20-0 against Buffalo.

However…

From 2016-2025, Miami has a 16-4 record against the Jets. For all the jackassery we’ve endured, there’s still that.

Considering the quality of the Dolphins teams over the past decade, that might actually be more impressive.
Click to expand...
Adam Gase was so good against the Jets, New York hired him!

Thanks for sharing. It's always great to beat the Jets.
 
The Goat said:
Yeah, there’s a few weeks until the draft, so it’s slow.

There’s a legendary stretch in which Miami didn’t lose to the Bills in the 70s. Not once, for an entire decade. A ten-year period in which Miami went 20-0 against Buffalo.

However…

From 2016-2025, Miami has a 16-4 record against the Jets. For all the jackassery we’ve endured, there’s still that.

Considering the quality of the Dolphins teams over the past decade, that might actually be more impressive.
Click to expand...
Fins have the current record for most years without a playoff win. Jets have the longest streak for not going to the playoffs. Both teams are miserable, we just got a few lucky bounces.
 
The Goat said:
Yeah, there’s a few weeks until the draft, so it’s slow.

There’s a legendary stretch in which Miami didn’t lose to the Bills in the 70s. Not once, for an entire decade. A ten-year period in which Miami went 20-0 against Buffalo.

However…

From 2016-2025, Miami has a 16-4 record against the Jets. For all the jackassery we’ve endured, there’s still that.

Considering the quality of the Dolphins teams over the past decade, that might actually be more impressive.
Click to expand...

Its not impressive. The Jets are a joke and have been for a long time. I dont understand why so many dolphins fans hate the Jets more than the Bills and Patriots when the Bills and Pats have actually been actual threats. I feel like the Jets are beneath us. And quite frankly, they are beneath almost every team in the NFL and have been for quite some time. Color me unimpressed that we can beat the sorry @$$ Jets.

Im genuinely disappointed our franchise and fan base has to even brag about this.
Its like bragging about being the smartest kid on the short bus, really. Pathetic.
 
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Blake the great said:
Its not impressive. The Jets are a joke and have been for a long time. I dont understand why so many dolphins fans hate the Jets more than the Bills and Patriots when the Bills and Pats have actually been actual threats. I feel like the Jets are beneath us. And quite frankly, they are beneath almost every team in the NFL and have been for quite some time. Color me unimpressed that we can beat the sorry @$$ Jets.

Im genuinely disappointed our franchise and fan base has to even brag about this.
Its like bragging about being the smartest kid on the short bus, really. Pathetic.
Click to expand...

Dude. This was a “feel good” post.

It is difficult for me to properly express how I feel about your post finding this gem in a dark period disappointing and pathetic.

Or…maybe it isn’t.

mister rogers middle finger GIF
 
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Can’t celebrate something like this when we’ve sucked for 25 years jmo
 
djphinfan said:
Can’t celebrate something like this when we’ve sucked for 25 years jmo
Click to expand...

For the record, we haven't really sucked, we have been inconsistent, we have been mediocre, but no, we have not sucked that much. Whether a good thing or bad.
 
The Goat said:
Dude. This was a “feel good” post.

It is difficult for me to properly express how I feel about your post finding this gem in a dark period disappointing and pathetic.

Or…maybe it isn’t.

mister rogers middle finger GIF
Click to expand...

Its not a gem, everyone knows the Jets are a joke. Tell us something we don't know.
 
tay0365 said:
For the record, we haven't really sucked, we have been inconsistent, we have been mediocre, but no, we have not sucked that much. Whether a good thing or bad.
Click to expand...
To not not making the playoffs for 25 is sucking
 
The Goat said:
Yeah, there’s a few weeks until the draft, so it’s slow.

There’s a legendary stretch in which Miami didn’t lose to the Bills in the 70s. Not once, for an entire decade. A ten-year period in which Miami went 20-0 against Buffalo.

However…

From 2016-2025, Miami has a 16-4 record against the Jets. For all the jackassery we’ve endured, there’s still that.

Considering the quality of the Dolphins teams over the past decade, that might actually be more impressive.
Click to expand...
In the land of the blind the one-eyed man is king. ;)
 
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