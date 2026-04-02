Is Miami Sneakily In The Second Best Ten Year Stretch Vs. a Rival?

The Goat
Goats > Trolls
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2003
- Messages
- 19,126
- Reaction score
- 36,303
- Location
- North Port, FL
Yeah, there’s a few weeks until the draft, so it’s slow.
There’s a legendary stretch in which Miami didn’t lose to the Bills in the 70s. Not once, for an entire decade. A ten-year period in which Miami went 20-0 against Buffalo.
However…
From 2016-2025, Miami has a 16-4 record against the Jets. For all the jackassery we’ve endured, there’s still that.
Considering the quality of the Dolphins teams over the past decade, that might actually be more impressive.
There’s a legendary stretch in which Miami didn’t lose to the Bills in the 70s. Not once, for an entire decade. A ten-year period in which Miami went 20-0 against Buffalo.
However…
From 2016-2025, Miami has a 16-4 record against the Jets. For all the jackassery we’ve endured, there’s still that.
Considering the quality of the Dolphins teams over the past decade, that might actually be more impressive.