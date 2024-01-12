Is Miami tough? We’ll soon see…

At least we will be playing during the warmest part of the day.

Take any positives you can find. - LOL



My sister was pregnant when she and her husband went to see a Bengals playoff game against the San Diego Chargers and had home field advantage. This was about 50 years ago. It was cold, but the Bengals wore their short sleeve jerseys just to "impress the Chargers. They didn't let the Chargers know that they had Vaseline on their skin to protect them from the cold.



It was an afternoon game with clear skies and a blazing sun. The air temperature was -16 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind chill factor was -59 degrees Fahrenheit. As I recall the humidity was 60%, so you can see things could be worse and in the past and they have been, weather wise.



I don't think my sister would do that again, but she was pregnant at the time, so there is that. - LOL