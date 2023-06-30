 Is more quality ILB competition needed? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is more quality ILB competition needed?

Will Fangio add more talent to help improve the ILB room?

  • Yes - by trade

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes - by FA (Evans, Jack, Cunningham, Jones, Alexander)

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Yes - by adding player from other team’s TC cuts

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No - there is enough talent on the current roster

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
“Mike”David LongDuke RileyAVG
Aubrey Miller
Garrett Nelson
“Jack”Jerome BakerChanning TindallAVG
Zeke Vandenburgh

Will Fangio add more ILB depth to the mix going into training camp to help improve competition for the position?

During his time with Carolina, San Francisco and Chicago, Fangio has found success with utilizing inside linebackers. The defensive guru coached All-Pro linebackers Sam Mills, Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman.

In Fangio's 3-4 defense, one inside linebacker (the “Mike”) is expected to be a force against the run, while the other is expected to be a jack-of-all-trades (the “Jack”) who can play against the run, situationally rush the quarterback and drop back in coverage. Reportedly, Fangio likes both inside linebackers in his defense to be good-sized, above average athletes who are playmakers.

Long meets the “Mike” criteria well but has injury concerns. Baker could be very effective as the “Jack” in the system, but doesn’t have history as a consistent playmaker. Tindall is extremely athletic, but lacks instincts and ability to diagnose plays prior to snap. Riley is a solid backup. The UDFAs are all unknown; according to beat reporters, none flashed during open OTAs or mini-camp.

My guess is Fangio goes into Training Camp with the current list of players, and only makes a move for an injury and/or one of top 4 look incompetent and none of the UDFAs flash.

What’s your guess?
 
I am all for adding a cheap vet for depth/competition.

Emphasis on "cheap".

ILB is not where you put your money.
 
I am surprised at the lack of interest in Zach Cunningham. His elbow must be worse than people thought.
 
