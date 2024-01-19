Is our window closed?

I felt like 2023 was going to be the Dolphins best chance to make a Superbowl run for a variety of reasons.



It was the last year of Tua's tookie contract and having him on the cheap. I know we still have him on his 5th year option next year but its still a significant increase from about $10M in 2023 to about $23M in 2024.



As we all know we are entering salary cap hell next year being $40M over the salasry cap with 29 UFA's. So its unlikely we will have as much talent next year as we did in 2023 because we will have to let several important players leave in FA and we won't have much if any money to spend to replace them with similar or better players.



This might have been our best chance to win the division and host playoff games with all the Bills injuries that they had early in the season which caused them to be 6-6 at one point and 3 games behind us. Aaron Rodgers being lost for the season which took the Jets out of competition and allowed us to sweep them. The Patriots were at the worst they will probably be since they will get a QB next year and they still have a good defense so sweeping them is no certainty going forward.



Not to mention the fact that Burrow was injured so we didnt have to worry about him and Herberts team imploded and he might be coached by Jim Harbaugh next year. Also the emergence of another elite AFC QB in CJ Stroud.



It just feels like this season was a wasted opportunity and our compeition is only going to get tougher going forward while 2023 was probably the best roster the Dolphins might have for awhile.