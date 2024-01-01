Is pass rush now the number one need in the offseason?

In the wake of the Chubb injury is this the teams biggest need now? If it is a torn ACL Chubb will likely miss the entire season next year and Phillips will miss most of the season next year (given its an achilles who knows he might miss the entire season too). Does the team need to go pass rush in the 1st round now? Before this I thought maybe offensive line or cornerback (I think X's best years are behind him and the team knows this which is why they drafted Cam Smith) but damn they've gotten major holes in the pass rush now. If they hit big on a 1st round pick and with Phillips do they move on from Chubb and his contract? Feel bad for Chubb he was really starting to hit his stride with this team. Thought we were solid going forward with Phillips and Chubb but wow a couple weeks of football can really change things.