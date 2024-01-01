 Is pass rush now the number one need in the offseason? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is pass rush now the number one need in the offseason?

In the wake of the Chubb injury is this the teams biggest need now? If it is a torn ACL Chubb will likely miss the entire season next year and Phillips will miss most of the season next year (given its an achilles who knows he might miss the entire season too). Does the team need to go pass rush in the 1st round now? Before this I thought maybe offensive line or cornerback (I think X's best years are behind him and the team knows this which is why they drafted Cam Smith) but damn they've gotten major holes in the pass rush now. If they hit big on a 1st round pick and with Phillips do they move on from Chubb and his contract? Feel bad for Chubb he was really starting to hit his stride with this team. Thought we were solid going forward with Phillips and Chubb but wow a couple weeks of football can really change things.
 
South Beach Livin said:
This and OL. But having your two DEs coming off injury is an issue.
 
A lot of holes now. Edge, MLB, DB, OL, TE

The only positions we are good at for next year are RB, WR, S - those two guys being as injured as they are is brutal
 
You can never have enough pass rushers. With Phillips and Chubb injured and AVG a free agent, we have a huge problem on our hands. It’s the reason I’m always annoyed with people who act like we can build this year for a run next year. Every year stands on its own these days.
 
Danielle hunter chase young a free agents maybe tuna will take a team friendly deal
 
The pass rush is certainly an issue now but I still say CB is right there as well as OL specifically the interior.

For a team that’s as cap strapped as we are… we have a lot of holes to fill. It’s not supposed to be that way when you’re all in to contend for a SB.

Yet here we are.
 
