Is Phillips the guy??

IMAWriter

IMAWriter

With the Jests OLine suspect due to injuries, one would suspect this could be a breakout game for Phillips. He’s been disappointing this season. I’m on record for feeling Rousseau was the more dangerous player. Phillips sitting out after his previous season with 16 sacks and terrorizing QBs hurt his standing. IMO, if the Fins have to draft a DE/pass rusher in the 1st or 2nd round I. 2023 will be telling. I can’t help but think Jaelon’s concussion history plays a part in his lack of aggressive play. BTW, one reason he transferred from UCLA was the DCs insistence the Phillips drop back In coverage. Hopefully, Boyer is paying attention.
 
foozool13

foozool13

If the Dolphins ever had as pot where the Dline/pass rush (not just Philips) could get it going this is it. BUT if we cant get pressures going today, I'll start to get worried. This Jets oline is banged up, on thier 3rd LT, backup RG and RT. LETS GO!
 
L

Lionstone

Phillips generates a lot of pressure every weeks. He is winning his matchups consistently. He does need to improve his play on running plays. I expect a huge game from him.
 
D

DZimmer000

He’s on a 4.5 sack pace for the year right now. I’m pretty sure everyone would agree that would be a very disappointing performance if that’s how it plays out.
 
R

rafael

IMO people are focusing on the results (and even worse, one result, sacks). Long-term success in football is about sound, consistent play. The results will come.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Nobody was considered a high end player, let alone all pro or HOF for simple "getting pressure" all of the time with no actual sacks
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Phillips and the rest of the line looked like they were playing more contain against Lamar and Allen. They were more unleashed against Burrow and I think Phillips got a sack in that game.... Phillips will get double digit sacks this year.....where do I go to find that bet
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

yes he is the guy for the future at the position
 
'Deep

'Deep

Phillips gets his sacks in bunches. Started slow last year. Didn't have any sacks in the final four games last year, but still finished with 8.5
 
