Is Phillips the guy??

With the Jests OLine suspect due to injuries, one would suspect this could be a breakout game for Phillips. He’s been disappointing this season. I’m on record for feeling Rousseau was the more dangerous player. Phillips sitting out after his previous season with 16 sacks and terrorizing QBs hurt his standing. IMO, if the Fins have to draft a DE/pass rusher in the 1st or 2nd round I. 2023 will be telling. I can’t help but think Jaelon’s concussion history plays a part in his lack of aggressive play. BTW, one reason he transferred from UCLA was the DCs insistence the Phillips drop back In coverage. Hopefully, Boyer is paying attention.