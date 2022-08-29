Is Skylar Thompson soon going to be in the do not discuss list?

There was a time where this forum sought an unnamed sexual predator as our leading QB. It became common place for many in the forums to discuss this particular individual that

is currently suspended. Due to the allegations a lot of us in here knew the high risk, and high downside of acquiring such QB. Fast forward a year later and now we have to use disclaimers

to warn everyone about the possibility of even thinking that he may be our starting QB at some point, or even someday. We all have to weight in the fact that the "pre-season" juice boosts

third stringers during the pre-season, and that realistically speaking, Skylar Thompson has a lot to learn, but if anyone in here wasn't impressed about his arm strength and accuracy while in

motion then I don't know what else would impress you. Yes, it is a bit of a cheeky post to even mention that we are not going to discuss him, but one has to wonder where his place will be in

the event we have an immediately need for him, and how he will do against tougher competition.