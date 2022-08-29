 Is Skylar Thompson soon going to be in the do not discuss list? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Skylar Thompson soon going to be in the do not discuss list?

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
7,603
Reaction score
5,564
Location
Orlando, Florida
There was a time where this forum sought an unnamed sexual predator as our leading QB. It became common place for many in the forums to discuss this particular individual that
is currently suspended. Due to the allegations a lot of us in here knew the high risk, and high downside of acquiring such QB. Fast forward a year later and now we have to use disclaimers
to warn everyone about the possibility of even thinking that he may be our starting QB at some point, or even someday. We all have to weight in the fact that the "pre-season" juice boosts
third stringers during the pre-season, and that realistically speaking, Skylar Thompson has a lot to learn, but if anyone in here wasn't impressed about his arm strength and accuracy while in
motion then I don't know what else would impress you. Yes, it is a bit of a cheeky post to even mention that we are not going to discuss him, but one has to wonder where his place will be in
the event we have an immediately need for him, and how he will do against tougher competition.
 
DolfanAdam

DolfanAdam

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2008
Messages
784
Reaction score
308
Obviously preseason gives a very skewed perspective of well, everything. That said, I liked enough of what I saw out of Skylar that I'd be comfortable giving him a spot on the 53 man roster. Tua has yet to play a full season for us, and while I think Bridgewater is a serviceable enough backup (and certainly an improvement over Brissett), if Tua went down early in the season I wouldn't feel great about Bridgewater running the offense, and Skyler has shown enough that he'd likely get picked up by another team is we attempted to put him on the PS.

I do think if Tua or Teddy struggle at all, you will see the cries for Skyler though, because that's just the nature of fans. I don't think he's necessarily ready to be in the discussion to start by any means, but he's absolutely earned a roster spot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom