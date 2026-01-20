Is Sullivan Responsible For The Hafley Hire And Should He Be Judged By It?

This thread is not about the merits of Hafley as HC. He is hired. It is water under the bridge at this point. He gets judged on what happens from here on out. The same for Sullivan for that matter. I have been on record saying even if they got the guy I wanted as GM (Halaby) I would be happy for a day, but then the clock starts, and he is judged on what he does, not on his name or resume. Same thing goes for the head coach.



This is different now than judging Ross, Grier, McDaniel or Tua. There was a long body of work to comment/complain about. The new guys are now starting from scratch.



On the surface, the first thing Sullivan appears to have done is hire Hafley. But did he?



I was on record saying regardless of who they hire, the most important thing for me is that the GM makes the decision, and not Ross, and that the hire is accountable to the GM. Is that what happened here? There is no way to really know, but my guess is both yes and no.



I think the market and the situation really hired Hafley. Not Ross, and not Sullivan. I think Hafley was just the last man standing, and got the job by default.



This was not a great year to be in the HC market to begin with. There were no great candidates, possible exception of Harbaugh, who was also not without warts. Then, this is an ugly situation. No QB, a flawed roster, in salary cap jail, and all sorts of other legacy issues. Not a compelling situation for an established head coach to walk into. Who wants to take a job and lose, and lose bigly at that for two years in all probability. Same for a first timer - seems like you are signing up for career suicide by walking into this situation.



To whit, Harbaugh didn't even take an interview here, and preferred the Giants over us, and they have been a dumpster fire. Stefanski took a virtual interview, and then didn't even do a second interview and instead opted for a middling Atlanta franchise over us. The other first timers, with more compelling resumes, like Shula or Kubiak or even Minter, my sense, although I cannot prove it, no interest in coming here based on reading the tea leaves. I think the Dolphins knew this, which is why the rush to lock up Hafley first chance they had. Losing record as a college coach, two years as a coordinator, where his defense regressed in his second year. Sorry, but Hafley is just not the type of guy where you say "he cannot leave the building" - no way, no how. But not only did we do that, he got a 5 year deal out of us. Hafley knew he had us by the short hairs. A guy in his situation, not much downside to this job. Even if he is a sacrificial lamb, he gets paid a lot of money on this contract, and can always go back to being a coordinator if it does not work out. For a guy in his shoes, the risk/reward is good. For others in a stronger position, the risk/reward is not so good.



I think Sullivan was backed into a corner. He had to hire Hafley, because he did not have much in the way of other compelling options. Therefore, the hiring is on Ross. Not that Ross made the decision, but Ross put the organization in this position to begin with where it was just not a compelling place for a head coach to want to come. Sullivan did not really have the luxury of a lot of choices. Not even close. Granted, he took the job knowing this, but that is a separate issue.



All we can hope for is it works out. Even if we stink, here are some things that I would like to see:



-Is it clear that Hafley is directly accountable to Sullivan, and nobody else? Does it seem like they are working well together?



-Can Hafley assemble a good staff?



-Will he be a CEO head coach, or will he call the defensive plays? I was on record saying I didn't want a playsheet in the face OC running the team again, well the same applies to a playsheet DC. I want the HC to play an executive role, hire good coordinators, and focus on other issues outside of the play calling during the games and also getting the team ready for the games.



-Any change to the culture? Tougher, meaner, more accountable? Are players disciplined? Is training camp run harder? Do they play mistake free football? Do they tackle well? Are they playing football or Madden? Can they convert 3rd and 1? Can they get plays in on time? Do they commit stupid penalties? Do they fight to the end? There are little things you can pay attention to in order to see if things are moving in the right direction regardless of the record.



Net/net, I do not put the hiring decision squarely on Sullivan. I do not think he had much in the way of choices. Hopefully, this works out. If it doesn't, hopefully the roster gets to the point where it becomes a more compelling place for a more seasoned candidate to say "yes" to in two or three years. Sullivan is now on the clock. Both Sullivan and Hafley have a clean sheet at this point and will be judged by what they do.