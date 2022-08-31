Is Tanner Conner a WR or a TE?

This kid as a spectacular athlete and has better that average hands, he caught everything thrown his way in camp. He was also my underdog to make this roster and I've been rooting for him all camp. He can play WR or TE to be honest, he is smaller for an NFL TE and needs to bulk up if he is going to play with his hand in the dirt inside. I don't think that is the plan however, I'd like to think you run a lot of two TE sets wide given the roster decisions McDainel's made.



He flat outplayed Carter and Long in camp.