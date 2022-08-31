 Is Tanner Conner a WR or a TE? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Tanner Conner a WR or a TE?

I don't know much about this dude, but apparently he was pretty productive in college as a WR. His speed and size are not bad and I liked him in preseason. But every youtube video I looked up calls him a receiver, yet I believe he was kept as TE4? If anyone knows anything about the kid, i'd be curious to learn. thanks.

oh and can he block? lol. Is he any better than Gesicki at blocking? would be nice, if so.
 
Anybody have film of Conner blocking? Don’t remember if he blocked when he played in the preseason.
 
WTF is this guy and why does a middlin' prospect that couldn't get drafted deserve a roster spot? He rated a 59 of 100. He apparently has only fair hands and fair/poor blocking. Good size and speed though. 6'3" 226, Not what you would call optimum size to play with his hand in the dirt.
 
I understand, but I don't remember even seeing him play in the preseason? He must be very special...
 
This kid as a spectacular athlete and has better that average hands, he caught everything thrown his way in camp. He was also my underdog to make this roster and I've been rooting for him all camp. He can play WR or TE to be honest, he is smaller for an NFL TE and needs to bulk up if he is going to play with his hand in the dirt inside. I don't think that is the plan however, I'd like to think you run a lot of two TE sets wide given the roster decisions McDainel's made.

He flat outplayed Carter and Long in camp.
 
He's an H Back. We probably want to develop him into our Jucszyck.
 
I suspected that McD would have a exotic plan for using Gesicki and Conner, one that wont always involve taking on a DE by themselves. More like a brush block then attack a corner or safety downfield. Conner might be the seam busting TE that #88 never was.
 
