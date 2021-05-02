Is that some love from nfl.com I sense?

umpalu
“The Dolphins had one of my favorite drafts, and they're a sneaky good underdog pick to win the AFC East. Perhaps their worst draft moment came when the Broncos traded ahead of them to select UNC running back Javonte Williams (No. 35) in the second round. Williams would have rounded out the Dolphins' offense, which still lacks a difference-making ball carrier. Duke Johnson and Adrian Peterson are two compelling free-agent names who could be added to the mix as role players.”
Gregg Rosenthal
