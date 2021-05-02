 Is that some love from nfl.com I sense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is that some love from nfl.com I sense?

umpalu

umpalu

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Mar 29, 2005
Messages
1,451
Reaction score
244
“The Dolphins had one of my favorite drafts, and they're a sneaky good underdog pick to win the AFC East. Perhaps their worst draft moment came when the Broncos traded ahead of them to select UNC running back Javonte Williams (No. 35) in the second round. Williams would have rounded out the Dolphins' offense, which still lacks a difference-making ball carrier. Duke Johnson and Adrian Peterson are two compelling free-agent names who could be added to the mix as role players.”

Gregg Rosenthal
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,588
Reaction score
12,762
Location
Bahamas
Team is heading in the right direction by most media outlets........just a few on Finheaven to bitch and moan.

National perception of Dolphins draft highly positive

This is just some of the high praise the Dolphins draft is getting nationally. Not adding one of the top 3 running backs does sting, but Miami added likely added four day one starters so far. Hunter Long I understand is not a real position of need in 2021, but he is really good and is great...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom