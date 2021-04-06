 Is the Darnold trade good for Miami or bad? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is the Darnold trade good for Miami or bad?

I am wondering if Carolina taking a flier on Sam Darnold takes them out of the QB business at #8 and what that means to Miami.

Does having two years of Darnold make them more or less likely to go QB early in R 1?

I have to assume that since they gave NYJ 3 picks for him they will be less likely to trade up from #8 but they might still pull the trigger on a QB if he fell to them at #8.

I think this hurts Miami since it gives them fewer trade down options from #6 should Pitts and Chase be off the board when they pick.

Denver might still be convinced to move up from #9 to get ahead of Carolina but would the Fins be willing to go to #9 and risk missing Smith and Waddle as well?

We really need Atlanta to go QB(or trade with a team who takes QB like Denver)or for Cincy to be smart and take Sewell, leaving Pitts or Chase for Miami.

It i starting to look like they will sit at #6 and take Smith or Waddle, or maybe Sewell if Pitts and Chase are both off the board.I had been hoping they could add another pick or two if that situation was presented to them.

Getting Smith or Waddle at #6 would not be a disaster(it might turn out to be the best thing down the road)but I had my hopes sets on Pitts or Chase.

I wonder if they should have stayed at #12 after the SF trade and waited for the Draft to see if a move up made sense for them.

But if after al the talk about what they should do at #3 they end up with Devonta Smith and a future 1 and 3 that would be pretty damn good business.
 
I'm not sure that it matters much... as much as I, personally, would have wanted to trade down from #6, I don't think they've ever intended to do this... When they moved back up, I thought it was pretty clear that they intended on selecting a receiver with that pick.

The fact that Carolina folded and decided to take a flyer on Darnold was probably a good option for them, although I think they gave up too much.

Once Atlanta decides whether to move their pick, or just remain in place and take a QB, the top of the draft will almost write itself... a whole lot of draftnics are going to get the first 6 or 7 picks exactly correct.
 
Just means that 4 QB's would be off the board before the 5-6th pick in Carolinas mind.
 
