Is The Dolphins Offense More Effective Without Tyreek?

I used the word effective for a reason. The offense without Tyreek is not better on paper. The offense without Tyreek does not have the same video game upside. But the object of the game is to win, as opposed to padding the stats of said WR or the QB. We seem to do a better job of winning without Tryeek, even if it looks ugly at times.



Diva WRs are hard to manage. They want the ball, all the time. Many of them seem to care more about the ball coming their way than the winning. Both Tua and McDaniel are not cut out to manage a guy like Tyreek. They don't have the force of personality or production to do it. Too much of the game plan and offense was oriented around Tyreek. On top of that, Tua probably felt a lot of pressure to feed the ball to Tyreek to keep him from going thermonuclear (kudos to Waddle for being professional when he was de-emphasized).



Since Tyreek has been gone, the TEAM has looked better. Football is a complimentary game. The offense is running the ball more, and controlling the clock. The defense has been better too. Perhaps because they know the offense will not bail them out, perhaps because the offense is staying on the field and controlling the clock better. 21 points with no turnovers and 200 yards passing can be better than 31 points with 300 yards passing and 3 turnovers on your side of the field.



All I know is the Dolphins were 0-3 with Tyreek prior to the Jets game, where he went out. We won that game after he went out, so that makes us 4-4 without him. Great? NO! But 4-4 is better than 0-3.



Caveats:



-This thing with Brunskill as a 6th OL which is an outgrowth of the Tyreek injury has been good (although could argue he is really a 5th OL because Jonah is a minus 1). But it may be a bit of a gimmick that other teams will eventually figure out. Credit to McDaniel for the gimmick, again, but gimmicks are not sustainable. We will see.



-McDaniel may be running Achane into the ground at this point. McDaniel is in full job preservation mode, but I do not think Achane has the frame that is cut out for all of these touches. Might be penny wise and pound foolish for lack of a better term.