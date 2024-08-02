Is the Madden/EA QB rating a more accurate measure of QB value?

fin007
The latest Madden rating for Tua has him pretty high up.
If Madden is based purely on computer analytics, doesn’t this seem like a more accurate way to measure QB ranking?
Seems with QB rankings done by individuals there is too much subjectivity in those rankings.
Your thoughts?
Madden 25 ratings are out for quarterbacks. Where does Tua Tagovailoa rank?
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned a hefty contract extension, and now he learns his Madden rating for the 2024 edition of the game.
www.aol.com
