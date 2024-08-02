 Is the Madden/EA QB rating a more accurate measure of QB value? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is the Madden/EA QB rating a more accurate measure of QB value?

The latest Madden rating for Tua has him pretty high up.

www.aol.com

Madden 25 ratings are out for quarterbacks. Where does Tua Tagovailoa rank?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned a hefty contract extension, and now he learns his Madden rating for the 2024 edition of the game.
If Madden is based purely on computer analytics, doesn’t this seem like a more accurate way to measure QB ranking?

Seems with QB rankings done by individuals there is too much subjectivity in those rankings.

Your thoughts?
 
I think Madden is based more on traits/skill sets than production. Speed, arm strength, their definition of accurracy. The thing is, if you base rating on production critics will always come up with reasons to question it. "Sure Tua did this or that, but it was due to his weapons." Or "Tua had great numbers but it was because the opposing defense struggles."
 
