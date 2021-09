I think it's because media types, and even players, fall in love with tools. That's why so many players and media couldn't get over the fact that Cam Newton really only had one good season, but was treated as if he was an upper echelon QB. The same can be said with Lamar Jackson to an extent. He's a freak athlete who's exciting and compelling to watch, but is he a great QB? They fall in love with great "athletes", big arms, and size.