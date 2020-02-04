Is the medical staff being upgraded to stop the flood of injuries?

Injuries happen in the NFL. We all know that. It's a high speed game of large bodies moving very fast. We don't need Sir Issac Newton to explain to us the forces at work.



With that said, every year the Dolphins are one of the most injury plagued teams in the NFL. Does anyone have an inside source at what is being to try to keep our guys healthy? I know years back we plunked down big money on a sports science program. I don't know what that does or is supposed to do regarding them staying healthy.



I've searched and I don't see anything highlighting any changes to our medical staff. We can bring in all of the players we want but if they can't stay on the field it makes no difference. Each year we are decimated with injuries. It almost seems that as we make it easier for the players (almost no two a days, less hitting in TC) it seems to have made injuries happen more not less. I know luck is a big factor but would love to know how we are trying to break this trend regarding the things we can control.