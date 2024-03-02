Is The Most Recent Mel Kiper Mock Draft Plus The Palm Beach Post Worrisome?

phinsforlife
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 1,232
- Reaction score
- 2,559
- Age
- 47
- Location
- san diego
Kiper has the Dolphins taking a center, from Duke. Palm Beach Post is now out with an article pumping the same guy (2nd link below), although they position him as a guy that can play all 3 spots on the OL (the swiss army knife thing worries me I like knowing what a player is really good at as opposed to taking the risk of moving them around like Eichenberg who was the same type of thing).
Which means we don't resign Connor Williams. At the same time, we are hearing they won't be able to pay up to retain Rob Hunt. This would mean we roll into the season relying on a rookie at center, who may or may not turn out good, and a somewhat on the cheap replacement for Rob Hunt (or Eichenberg) at guard, and likely Terron Armstead at LT, who will of course be hurt all of the time. This, with the way our offense runs and what it needs to be successful, is a recipe for disaster (and getting Tua hurt again). I hope this situation does not come to pass. I think it is nuts to walk from both Williams and Rob Hunt, who are probably our two best OL (availability counts). The other thing I find scary is sometimes these mock drafts are based on what the pundit is hearing from sources. So maybe Kiper knows something? Or the Palm Beach Post reporter is hearing something? Where there is smoke there is fire, clearly the Dolphins are poking around this kid. On the other hand, pundits just need to get these things out in print, and they don't really think through each teams specific issues, and can be wildly off base. Or maybe I am nuts, and it is fine to let both Williams and Rob Hunt go, and spend the money elsewhere? I guess we will get some clues leading into the draft based on what the Dolphins decide to do with Hunt and Williams?
I noted in my debut mock that the Dolphins have decisions to make with free agent offensive linemen Connor Williams and Robert Hunt. The organization might get priced out of bringing them back. Miami cleared some cap space when it released edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Xavien Howard, but it has other holes to fill, too.
With Barton, the Dolphins would get a veteran lineman who spent the past three seasons as the Blue Devils' starting left tackle. He started five games at center as a true freshman in 2020, though, and that's where I think he could be a rookie starter. At 6-5, Barton is extremely consistent on a snap-to-snap basis. He's technically sound as a run- and pass- blocker. I debated between Barton and Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon), my other top-ranked center, but Barton would be getting more first-round buzz if he hadn't missed a few games to lower-body injuries.
Which means we don't resign Connor Williams. At the same time, we are hearing they won't be able to pay up to retain Rob Hunt. This would mean we roll into the season relying on a rookie at center, who may or may not turn out good, and a somewhat on the cheap replacement for Rob Hunt (or Eichenberg) at guard, and likely Terron Armstead at LT, who will of course be hurt all of the time. This, with the way our offense runs and what it needs to be successful, is a recipe for disaster (and getting Tua hurt again). I hope this situation does not come to pass. I think it is nuts to walk from both Williams and Rob Hunt, who are probably our two best OL (availability counts). The other thing I find scary is sometimes these mock drafts are based on what the pundit is hearing from sources. So maybe Kiper knows something? Or the Palm Beach Post reporter is hearing something? Where there is smoke there is fire, clearly the Dolphins are poking around this kid. On the other hand, pundits just need to get these things out in print, and they don't really think through each teams specific issues, and can be wildly off base. Or maybe I am nuts, and it is fine to let both Williams and Rob Hunt go, and spend the money elsewhere? I guess we will get some clues leading into the draft based on what the Dolphins decide to do with Hunt and Williams?
21. Miami DolphinsGraham Barton, C, Duke
I noted in my debut mock that the Dolphins have decisions to make with free agent offensive linemen Connor Williams and Robert Hunt. The organization might get priced out of bringing them back. Miami cleared some cap space when it released edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Xavien Howard, but it has other holes to fill, too.
With Barton, the Dolphins would get a veteran lineman who spent the past three seasons as the Blue Devils' starting left tackle. He started five games at center as a true freshman in 2020, though, and that's where I think he could be a rookie starter. At 6-5, Barton is extremely consistent on a snap-to-snap basis. He's technically sound as a run- and pass- blocker. I debated between Barton and Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon), my other top-ranked center, but Barton would be getting more first-round buzz if he hadn't missed a few games to lower-body injuries.
Kiper's new 2024 mock draft: Four QBs in the top 12? Why it shouldn't surprise you
Which teams could target quarterbacks in April's draft? Which might be eyeing a deep wide receiver class? Mel Kiper updates his Round 1 predictions.
www.espn.com
NFL Combine 2024: Duke C/G/T Graham Barton is versatile, athletic and powerful
The Dolphins may need a center. They may need a guard. They may need a tackle. If they draft Graham Barton at No. 21, they would seem to get a three-for-one.
www.palmbeachpost.com
Last edited: