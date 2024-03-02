 Is The Most Recent Mel Kiper Mock Draft Plus The Palm Beach Post Worrisome? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is The Most Recent Mel Kiper Mock Draft Plus The Palm Beach Post Worrisome?

Kiper has the Dolphins taking a center, from Duke. Palm Beach Post is now out with an article pumping the same guy (2nd link below), although they position him as a guy that can play all 3 spots on the OL (the swiss army knife thing worries me I like knowing what a player is really good at as opposed to taking the risk of moving them around like Eichenberg who was the same type of thing).

Which means we don't resign Connor Williams. At the same time, we are hearing they won't be able to pay up to retain Rob Hunt. This would mean we roll into the season relying on a rookie at center, who may or may not turn out good, and a somewhat on the cheap replacement for Rob Hunt (or Eichenberg) at guard, and likely Terron Armstead at LT, who will of course be hurt all of the time. This, with the way our offense runs and what it needs to be successful, is a recipe for disaster (and getting Tua hurt again). I hope this situation does not come to pass. I think it is nuts to walk from both Williams and Rob Hunt, who are probably our two best OL (availability counts). The other thing I find scary is sometimes these mock drafts are based on what the pundit is hearing from sources. So maybe Kiper knows something? Or the Palm Beach Post reporter is hearing something? Where there is smoke there is fire, clearly the Dolphins are poking around this kid. On the other hand, pundits just need to get these things out in print, and they don't really think through each teams specific issues, and can be wildly off base. Or maybe I am nuts, and it is fine to let both Williams and Rob Hunt go, and spend the money elsewhere? I guess we will get some clues leading into the draft based on what the Dolphins decide to do with Hunt and Williams?


21. Miami Dolphins

Graham Barton, C, Duke

I noted in my debut mock that the Dolphins have decisions to make with free agent offensive linemen Connor Williams and Robert Hunt. The organization might get priced out of bringing them back. Miami cleared some cap space when it released edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Xavien Howard, but it has other holes to fill, too.

With Barton, the Dolphins would get a veteran lineman who spent the past three seasons as the Blue Devils' starting left tackle. He started five games at center as a true freshman in 2020, though, and that's where I think he could be a rookie starter. At 6-5, Barton is extremely consistent on a snap-to-snap basis. He's technically sound as a run- and pass- blocker. I debated between Barton and Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon), my other top-ranked center, but Barton would be getting more first-round buzz if he hadn't missed a few games to lower-body injuries.

My only fear with Barton (who I actually think will be pretty good) is that the analysis of Barton is pretty similar to the things that were said about Eichenberg: technician, plenty of experience, plays multiple positions.

Obviously... just because Eichenberg hasn't become an obvious starter doesn't mean that Barton won't, but I'm thinking that taking a pure Center like P-J might be a safer bet.
 
I think we should keep Wilson too only if we can sign him for a lower price now after the injury. I don't trust him to hold up the whole season now either after that knee. So yeah. We are going to have to invest deeply in the o line with draft picks and second tier FAs. Why in the hell would we pick this guy from Duke being he's coming off of INJURIES??? Actually that's the most Dolphin thing to do so he's probably right, even though he shouldn't be.
 
Well, first off Kiper is an idiot and it's nothing but a guess. Meanwhile, we have plenty of moves still to make. So, if Mel kiper's take at the beginning of February causes you worry, then go get a toe hold on reality.
Steve Martin Idk GIF
 
Kiper has been wrong more then right. No need to go into specifics. Anyone who has been around long enough will know his opinions mean not much.
 
I don’t want Oline from Duke. I’m from the west coast and I don’t even want a Pac12 guy gimme some Big10 or SEC cornfed if we are picking corn

Actually let’s just ask the Ravens who they like at Oline and LB and take them lol
 
Most NFL fans in general know Kipers hair has more NFL knowledge then whats underneath said hair. Just sayin.
 
How Kiper has a job is unbelievable. I will always remember him as the guy the Indianapolis Colts owner busted on.

As for Barton, I do not want him to be selected to play center. He has been playing left tackle for three years in a row. And he’s injured. Makes no sense to me, to draft him to play center. How about we actually sign a real center.
 
This is like the 4th different player they have us picking that I have seen this week.

Consider the source here.......
 
Danny said:
nothing to worry about .....who we draft will have nothing to do with anything kiper has to say
palm beach post now talking about same guy was able to get their article into the OP as an edit. clearly, the dolphins are thinking about this guy. of course, it is all guesswork, but hey it is the offseason, so something to kick around. we should get another clue based on what they do with hunt and williams prior to the draft
 
My preference at 21 would be to take a C. I do not agree that assumes that means that we walk away from Williams and Hunt. I also don't agree that we'd be walking away. If they leave it's b/c somebody offers them a ton of money. My understanding is that we're in negotiations with both. Williams will slow play it b/c he's coming off of an injury and believes he can get more if he can show he's healthy. So odds are we won't have any decision on Williams until close to the beginning of the season. I have C as one of the most critical positions on offense and the most critical position for the OL in this offense. I want Williams back, but I wouldn't gamble with the C position. I would draft a C (JPJ, preferably) and if we re-sign Williams use him at LG to start.

Hunt also made the decision to test FA. Reports are that we have a strong offer on the table. But from his POV it makes sense to see if he can get a one of those ridiculously large contracts that Gs have gotten recently, especially given the increased cap. Now those teams that have given those above market G contracts have generally regretted it. They aren't good financial decisions, but if I were Hunt's agent I would advise him to test FA regardless of what Miami offers.

So I don't agree that Miami is walking away from either of these players and I don't see anything troublesome about a mock that has Miami picking a C.
 
