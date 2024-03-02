Is The Most Recent Mel Kiper Mock Draft Plus The Palm Beach Post Worrisome?

My preference at 21 would be to take a C. I do not agree that assumes that means that we walk away from Williams and Hunt. I also don't agree that we'd be walking away. If they leave it's b/c somebody offers them a ton of money. My understanding is that we're in negotiations with both. Williams will slow play it b/c he's coming off of an injury and believes he can get more if he can show he's healthy. So odds are we won't have any decision on Williams until close to the beginning of the season. I have C as one of the most critical positions on offense and the most critical position for the OL in this offense. I want Williams back, but I wouldn't gamble with the C position. I would draft a C (JPJ, preferably) and if we re-sign Williams use him at LG to start.



Hunt also made the decision to test FA. Reports are that we have a strong offer on the table. But from his POV it makes sense to see if he can get a one of those ridiculously large contracts that Gs have gotten recently, especially given the increased cap. Now those teams that have given those above market G contracts have generally regretted it. They aren't good financial decisions, but if I were Hunt's agent I would advise him to test FA regardless of what Miami offers.



So I don't agree that Miami is walking away from either of these players and I don't see anything troublesome about a mock that has Miami picking a C.