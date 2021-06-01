 Is the new offense going to be the Bama offense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is the new offense going to be the Bama offense?

I was at the Reese's Bowl(Senior) and I was there for a minute. I was on the Dolphins side, Dolphins team and they was doing their
playbook. I was like, damn this is crazy, like everything that's here, like that was literally our offense but with different
names(terminology).
This was Najee Harris on the Pat McAfee show back in February. No need to worry about Tua and the playbook.
 
This was Najee Harris on the Pat McAfee show back in February. No need to worry about Tua and the playbook.
Senior Bowl was January 30th, 2021.

The Miami Dolphins hired Godsey and Studesville as Offensive Coordinators on February 2nd, 2021.

I would venture to say that our playbook for 2021 was created post-February 2nd, 2021.

However, I wouldn't doubt it incorporates some of those concepts.

I also have zero concern about Tua and the playbook, with a full offseason and training camp (not to mention he was likely included in its creation).
 
