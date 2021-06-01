Is the new offense going to be the Bama offense?

pav13
Location
Vancouver BC Canada
I was at the Reese's Bowl(Senior) and I was there for a minute. I was on the Dolphins side, Dolphins team and they was doing their
playbook. I was like, damn this is crazy, like everything that's here, like that was literally our offense but with different
names(terminology).
This was Najee Harris on the Pat McAfee show back in February. No need to worry about Tua and the playbook.