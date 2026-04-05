 Is the party atmosphere to much for Dolphins to become seriuos contenders. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is the party atmosphere to much for Dolphins to become seriuos contenders.

There is/was this thing with the Heat about 'Heat culture" for a while where the team had a reputation for very hard work and discipline.

L.A. has a lot of the same distractions (if not more) than Miami and they've won a superbowl in the last decade and are contenders year in and year out.

most people on here live in, grew up in South Florida and manage to show up to their shift at Pollo Tropical on time and not coked up. You can get into trouble in Green Bay if that's your personality. It may look different (meth and cow-tipping vs. coke and models) but it's the same underlying behaviour.
 
bward6460 said:
Pro Football is a profession and like every other job, you have to hire the right people. If the city of Miami is too much for your employees to handle, then that means you hired the wrong people.
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I do think you have to prioritize certain qualities in players because of the atmosphere
 
Some Dude said:
There is/was this thing with the Heat about 'Heat culture" for a while where the team had a reputation for very hard work and discipline.

L.A. has a lot of the same distractions (if not more) than Miami and they've won a superbowl in the last decade and are contenders year in and year out.

most people on here live in, grew up in South Florida and manage to show up to their shift at Pollo Tropical on time and not coked up. You can get into trouble in Green Bay if that's your personality. It may look different (meth and cow-tipping vs. coke and models) but it's the same underlying behaviour.
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I won't ask what cow tipping is but it does sound vaguely similar to something a Kiwi would do with sheep.

Or perhaps it's just a gratuity left on the bedside table after shagging a really fat one?
 
GIF by FirstAndMonday
 
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