Is the party atmosphere to much for Dolphins to become seriuos contenders.

carpenter1024
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Im anxious to see how Sully and Hafley deal with it.
The culture change will be dramatic. This I’m sure of.
Hopefully they are more serious than your spellcheck is.
But not this year lolThese guys didn’t have a problem…
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I do think you have to prioritize certain qualities in players because of the atmospherePro Football is a profession and like every other job, you have to hire the right people. If the city of Miami is too much for your employees to handle, then that means you hired the wrong people.
I won't ask what cow tipping is but it does sound vaguely similar to something a Kiwi would do with sheep.There is/was this thing with the Heat about 'Heat culture" for a while where the team had a reputation for very hard work and discipline.
L.A. has a lot of the same distractions (if not more) than Miami and they've won a superbowl in the last decade and are contenders year in and year out.
most people on here live in, grew up in South Florida and manage to show up to their shift at Pollo Tropical on time and not coked up. You can get into trouble in Green Bay if that's your personality. It may look different (meth and cow-tipping vs. coke and models) but it's the same underlying behaviour.