Is there a betting thread for other degens like me betting every NFL game?

kingmofo

Am I the only degenerate around here betting on every NFL game?

I have burning desire to complain about my bad beats and gloat about my winnings reducing my annual losses.
 
I've had a money line on Buffalo every week they won. I used to do it with the Patriots when Brady was playing. When they win 11-12 games a year and the refs favor them this is a money-making plan. Bet against the Fin's since Tua went down. Another winner.
 
Yeah I bet on the NFL , college football and golf. I’ve done very well on Saturday. Not so good on Sunday.
 
Yeah I bet on the NFL , college football and golf. I’ve done very well on Saturday. Not so good on Sunday.
I usually refrain from giving or taking points on NFL games. Every week you can pick 1 or 2 sure money line bets and grow your stake. small wins but it can add up if you get a good streak going.
 
I’ve been tracking every game too, mostly sticking to spreads and a few totals. Started logging my picks in a spreadsheet to spot patterns. Helps me avoid chasing after bad weeks.
 
anyway, I’m in the same boat betting every NFL game every week, so tracking everything gets messy fast. I switched to using a crypto sportsbook a few months ago, it made it way easier to manage my bets and payouts. I still keep a spreadsheet for tracking units, but having everything in one place without waiting on bank stuff is a nice change.
 
