Is there "Another Level " for Miami?

It's that time of the year when the good teams kick it in gear, or reach another level, for a postseason run.



That begs the question. Is there another level for the Miami Dolphins? And, if so, how scary is that for the rest of the NFL?



Odd comparison, but in a way this Miami team reminds me of the Warriors right before they won that first of four NBA titles. My son was really into Golden State so we watched a lot of basketball together.



Anyway, it was pretty obvious that the Warriors were doing things that other teams just couldn't match. We both felt the only ones who could beat the Warriors were the Warriors.



I feel similarly about the Dolphins.