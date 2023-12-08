 Is there "Another Level " for Miami? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is there "Another Level " for Miami?

It's that time of the year when the good teams kick it in gear, or reach another level, for a postseason run.

That begs the question. Is there another level for the Miami Dolphins? And, if so, how scary is that for the rest of the NFL?

Odd comparison, but in a way this Miami team reminds me of the Warriors right before they won that first of four NBA titles. My son was really into Golden State so we watched a lot of basketball together.

Anyway, it was pretty obvious that the Warriors were doing things that other teams just couldn't match. We both felt the only ones who could beat the Warriors were the Warriors.

I feel similarly about the Dolphins.
 
I'd agree the only team that can beat them is them...if they play a clean game, there's not much that can compete. However...
 
If our O can stay healthy there really isn't another level for them. IMO. Except maybe continuing improvement in coaching.

D could still improve, and I'm still worried about any team with a good TE.
 
If the offense of the first part of the season and Redskins game is back, with our defense?

That's that next level sh%$.
 
We shut down Kelce.

I think “another level” is completely related to the defense. It has been elevated massively with the secondary healthy. It‘s going to be difficult to get better with Phillips and Baker out, unfortunately. I hope more for maintaining our current solid defense with Riley, Ogbah, AVG, and Brandon Jones stepping up.
 
The other team that can beat them is the team of refs. Seems they are constantly changing the out come of games….take last night with Pittsburgh’s false start when punting late in the game. Reversed a first down for Pitt.
 
just consistent execution on offense against upper echelon teams.

if we had done that, we would have beaten the Iggles and the Chefs.

don't even want to think about the Boofalo game.

we'd be 11 and 1 right now.
 
I tend to agree with this. But, have to wonder if all five offensive linemen get healthy in time for the playoffs what that could look like?

Not expecting 726 yards and 70 points, but that could be such a big lift.
 
Sure. Both offense and defense operating at full throttle. Got a glimpse of it in WAS, but for the most part all season, its been one or the other. When both sides click they won't be beaten by anyone.
 
There better be if we want a shot at winning it all.
 
That is huge IMO. When Miami wins the turnover battle, the Dolphins are winning by double-digits.

Always a key in big games and that's my biggest concern with Miami.
 
