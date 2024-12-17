Is this all Ross cares about?

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 10,630
- Reaction score
- 24,526
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Kansas
The fact Grier still holds a job, kinda says otherwise. But I see your point.Dude got tattled on trying to lure Harbaugh, and got caught colluding with Brady twice, and Sean Payton.
Like him or not, he’s trying to win imo.
Exactly.I think he wants to win and is willing to spend, but has no clue who to hire to get it done.
I should have learned to play the guitar. I should've learned to play them drumsYou play the game on the Fins TV
That ain't workin', that's the way you do it
Money and 'no wins, and your teams worth bucks...