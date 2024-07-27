Is this Dolphins offensive line good or not?

we have no idea.



my belief is that if Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn and Austin Jackson are healthy (big if), we are set at LT, LG and RT.



i have seen Brewer play, but i was not really paying attention. i have never seen him in this scheme. so i have no basis to make a call on how he will perform on our line, or how our line will perform with him at C.



that leaves RG. i think it is Eich's job to lose. i am not as down on him as many here are. if he wins the job, i think he will be fine. rob jones is probably next man up behind him?



moral of the story: until i see Brewer, and whoever wins the RG job, i have no idea how good our line may be this year.