 Is this Dolphins offensive line good or not? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is this Dolphins offensive line good or not?

I personally think the oline is fugazi. They are being helped to look better than they are because of Tua's quick delivery and short time to throw on each play.

I dont think it is a coincidence that he has the quickest time to throw on plays, it isnt his quick processing power that makes him throw quickly, it is the necessity due to our mediocre oline.

I will say however, this last year, the oline bounced back like I had never seen before, and I think it was due to Butch Barry. I do think there is a chance we have turned a corner, because AJ looked like a different man last year. I am hoping that we may be seeing the rise of our oline currently.
 
I think if we can get the play in on time give Tua a chance to look at what the defense is going to do, and if he has time to go through progressions that will be a telling sign. If he is just having enough time to go through only one or two then they need to re-assess the offensive line. :ffic:
 
They need to improve. Tua helps, due to his quick release, but these guys got to do better. I'm worried about Miami's new center, Brewer. He's a downgrade from William's. You've now got $212m reasons to get better. If they don't Tua and the franchise will pay a huge price.
 
I am surprised o line guys aren't banged up more often in general. Always seem to be someone hitting their legs from the side/behind by chance ..especially on passing downs. Generalization on my part here with no stats to back it up @Mach2 😂

I know it's always been this way but it must suck to make a good block and some guy accidentally falls into your knee.
 
Good? Probably not. I think at this point, we’re aiming for sufficient.
 
we have no idea.

my belief is that if Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn and Austin Jackson are healthy (big if), we are set at LT, LG and RT.

i have seen Brewer play, but i was not really paying attention. i have never seen him in this scheme. so i have no basis to make a call on how he will perform on our line, or how our line will perform with him at C.

that leaves RG. i think it is Eich's job to lose. i am not as down on him as many here are. if he wins the job, i think he will be fine. rob jones is probably next man up behind him?

moral of the story: until i see Brewer, and whoever wins the RG job, i have no idea how good our line may be this year.
 
i think quick processing power trait can correlate with the ability to see it happen before the norm, Tua is best in the league at this trait and getting better
 
Other than the RT typo, that's one helluva good post Bob.
 
Huge issue last year on this line was injuries as we know, this disrupts timing in a seriously timing based offense.

Armstead, Wynn, Hunt and Williams all missing huge parts of the season.
 
I’ve been saying this all off-season with not any agreement, after a pretty big deep dive left guard is Liam’s best position
 
