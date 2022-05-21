Is this even possible?

Hey guys this is the first time in quite some time I'm going to reach out for help. We're about $365 short of the monthly goal with a little over a week to go. This is the toughest time of the year for us as there is not much going on and only our diehard family are here daily. I hate having to ask as you guys have been awesome with your continuous generosity.We are committed to making this the best Phins site on the web for you as we continually upgrade the site on the backend. You guys that have been here with us for a while can certainly appreciate the improvements around here over the past few years and we want to continue that.We realize times are tough so anything you can do to help, no donation is too small. If you're not financially able, we understand and hope your situation improves. We're all in this together...Thanks all, we appreciate you!GO PHINS!