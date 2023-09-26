 Is this food for thought or just BS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is this food for thought or just BS

"On those 14 prior occasions the Dolphins started 3-0, they have a 6-9 record in their the fourth game."


Trends are what they are but with continuous movement in the ranks and staff I don't believe this qualifies.
 
The entire hot hand concept is stupid. It's like the whole "we haven't won a playoff game in forever so we'll keep not winning them". It's hyperbole. There is no significance to what the former teams did or didn't do as of game 4.
 
It's just BS.

However, what's not BS is comparing it to how we did last season. 3 wins, 3 losses, 5 wins, 5 losses, 1 win to limp into the playoffs, 1 loss to go home
 
Happy Adam Scott GIF by Sky
 
I don't know how serious to take an article that can't do simple math as its main point. 6-9 in 14 games?

Besides...this is NOT those teams...that shit don't matter.

On the flip, what is the NFL average for next game after being 3-0? They coulda at least thrown that in there.
 
Not only that, a little above that, they state that we've gone 3-0 16 times.

Edit: Miami has gone 3-0 sixteen times. Of those 14 games, they've lost 6 and won 9. By my calculations, that's pretty even. Tie game incoming. -idiot person at MSN
 
Bills have a good chance of winning and breaking Miami's streak, however if they do it won't be due to Miami's history when 3-0. If the Bills win it will be because they out played Miami on that day.
 
