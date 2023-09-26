Is this food for thought or just BS

mwestberry
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2012
- Messages
- 4,390
- Reaction score
- 11,344
The entire hot hand concept is stupid. It's like the whole "we haven't won a playoff game in forever so we'll keep not winning them". It's hyperbole. There is no significance to what the former teams did or didn't do as of game 4."On those 14 prior occasions the Dolphins started 3-0, they have a 6-9 record in their the fourth game."
Trends are what they are but with continuous movement in the ranks and staff I don't believe this qualifies.
It's just BS."On those 14 prior occasions the Dolphins started 3-0, they have a 6-9 record in their the fourth game."
Trends are what they are but with continuous movement in the ranks and staff I don't believe this qualifies.
Wait. What else does it stand for?It’s BS which also stands for Bills Suck
So this explains why the Bills are favored.
I don't know how serious to take an article that can't do simple math as its main point. 6-9 in 14 games?"On those 14 prior occasions the Dolphins started 3-0, they have a 6-9 record in their the fourth game."
Trends are what they are but with continuous movement in the ranks and staff I don't believe this qualifies.
Not only that, a little above that, they state that we've gone 3-0 16 times.I don't know how serious to take an article that can't do simple math as its main point. 6-9 in 14 games?
Besides...this is NOT those teams...that shit don't matter.
On the flip, what is the NFL average for next game after being 3-0? They coulda at least thrown that in there.