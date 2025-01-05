Is this Franchise Now Seen Similarly to Perennial Losers like Bengals, Bears, Cardinals, Lions?

Tursiops truncatus
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 31, 2023
- Messages
- 90
- Reaction score
- 171
- Age
- 24
- Location
- West Virginia
I know the Lions are hot right now, but until they close the deal (actually win a SB) they still carry that “aura” of being a “cursed” franchise. The others seem to be bad-at-worst, mediocre-at-best in perpetuity and I feel this franchise has steadily regressed into that same category for the last two and half decades.
Given that a franchise may well spend over five decades in this “purgatory of mediocrity,” what do you do to stop it, or are we screwed until Ross kicks the bucket or sells the team?
Given that a franchise may well spend over five decades in this “purgatory of mediocrity,” what do you do to stop it, or are we screwed until Ross kicks the bucket or sells the team?