 Is this Franchise Now Seen Similarly to Perennial Losers like Bengals, Bears, Cardinals, Lions? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is this Franchise Now Seen Similarly to Perennial Losers like Bengals, Bears, Cardinals, Lions?

Tursiops truncatus

Tursiops truncatus

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 31, 2023
Messages
90
Reaction score
171
Age
24
Location
West Virginia
I know the Lions are hot right now, but until they close the deal (actually win a SB) they still carry that “aura” of being a “cursed” franchise. The others seem to be bad-at-worst, mediocre-at-best in perpetuity and I feel this franchise has steadily regressed into that same category for the last two and half decades.

Given that a franchise may well spend over five decades in this “purgatory of mediocrity,” what do you do to stop it, or are we screwed until Ross kicks the bucket or sells the team?
 
Tursiops truncatus said:
I know the Lions are hot right now, but until they close the deal (actually win a SB) they still carry that “aura” of being a “cursed” franchise. The others seem to be bad-at-worst, mediocre-at-best in perpetuity and I feel this franchise has steadily regressed into that same category for the last two and half decades.

Given that a franchise may well spend over five decades in this “purgatory of mediocrity,” what do you do to stop it, or are we screwed until Ross kicks the bucket or sells the team?
Click to expand...
Bengals? They made the Superbowl recently.
 
BuffaloSouljah said:
Bengals? They made the Superbowl recently.
Click to expand...
This is true, yet I think until they actually win it all or at least consistently fight for conference championships/Super Bowls, they are still seen as “perennial losers”. I mean they will miss the playoffs again this year. Don’t get me wrong, they have shown some improvement as of late, it’s just not seen as “consistent enough” to shed that reputation of theirs. Thanks!
 
Semedi said:
Now? Been that way for a decade already.
Click to expand...
I feel that a decade ago we may have seen the future a bit more promising given Shula, Marino, Zack Thomas, Jason Taylor were not that far removed. Now I feel like there’s an empty void in front of us and absolutely nothing to be hopeful about.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom