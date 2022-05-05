Kenny123
The Bears choose OL Zachary Thomas with the #186 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
via www.cbssports.com/ is this Zach’s son?I know it’s not, but memories, he should be in the hall of fame .Was not given a chance coming out of college, you know he came out of Texas tech , was an American too small to slow , yeah tell that to Peyton Manning where he said, I don’t care what I called it seemed like Zach Tom knew what I was going to do before I knew what I was gonna do tell me he doesn’t deserve being in the darn Hall of Fame
