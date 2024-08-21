 Is Tua a "Gunslinger"? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Tua a "Gunslinger"?

I know he doesn't necessarily fit the typical gunslinger profile of big arm, etc..., but he seems to air it out alot. It leads to big plays and to mistakes. Would you put him in this category?
 
I'd say more assassin than gunslinger. He gets you with sneaky stuff.

Sniper may be better.
 
Not even close. The typical gunslinger profile is someone who has an inflated sense of his own arm talent and throws sometimes with reckless abandon. A lot of times outside of the fabric and rhythm of the offense, trying to fit a ball in a tight space or in heavy coverage.

Tua relies on precision and timing.
 
Brett Favre is considered a textbook gunslinger so no.
Tua's main skills are his accuracy and his ability to process information quickly, he reminds me of Tony Romo in that sense.
 
