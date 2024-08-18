Is Tua and the Offense better without Hill and Waddle?

Sorry but in games where they are not in seems Tua is more efficient. Notice this last year in drives offense ran longer drives helping the defense. The offense runs better.
Yes we lose the big plays but with achane as a hybrid WR and with the new TE Smith I know it is not as explosive but the offense seems to remind me of the early 2000 Pats offense quick reads
short chunks ,solid runs and one break-out play to a TE in the redzone or RB.
