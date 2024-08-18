 Is Tua and the Offense better without Hill and Waddle? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Tua and the Offense better without Hill and Waddle?

D

dreamblk

Club Member
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
2,238
Reaction score
3,641
Sorry but in games where they are not in seems Tua is more efficient. Notice this last year in drives offense ran longer drives helping the defense. The offense runs better.
Yes we lose the big plays but with achane as a hybrid WR and with the new TE Smith I know it is not as explosive but the offense seems to remind me of the early 2000 Pats offense quick reads
short chunks ,solid runs and one break-out play to a TE in the redzone or RB.
 
dreamblk said:
Sorry but in games where they are not in seems Tua is more efficient. Notice this last year in drives offense ran longer drives helping the defense. The offense runs better.
Yes we lose the big plays but with achane as a hybrid WR and with the new TE Smith I know it is not as explosive but the offense seems to remind me of the early 2000 Pats offense quick reads
short chunks ,solid runs and one break-out play to a TE in the redzone or RB.
Click to expand...
morgan-freeman-you-smoke-crack-dont-you.gif
 
dreamblk said:
Sorry but in games where they are not in seems Tua is more efficient. Notice this last year in drives offense ran longer drives helping the defense. The offense runs better.
Yes we lose the big plays but with achane as a hybrid WR and with the new TE Smith I know it is not as explosive but the offense seems to remind me of the early 2000 Pats offense quick reads
short chunks ,solid runs and one break-out play to a TE in the redzone or RB.
Click to expand...
Oh my god! Really?!
 
100% no! If Miami were to go into a meaningful regular season game or playoff game with both Hill and Waddle out you would feel their absense.
 
I’m pretty sure we had some experience with the offense without Waddle and Hill last season.
 
Keep Talking Joe Biden GIF by CBS News
 
Absolutely not. The key this year will be a bit more balance w the run game and short pass to keep defenses guessing. Hill and Waddle force defenses to plan for them. Sanders, Washington, Eukanuba, Berrios, Craycraft do not - in fact, if that was our WR core it would be the worst in the NFL by a good margin I reckon. Shades of Hartline, Bess and Gibson where we couldn’t score more than 19 PPG.
 
Last year many on this forum complained that we were forcing the ball to Hill too much.
also people complained we threw to much and did not run ball enough. There are solid stats
that show that Tua was more efficient when either Hill or Waddle were out.
 
Tua's accuracy is better than Brady and when the Pats got Randy Moss how many SBs did they win with Randy Moss?
 
You can win with just Hill or Waddle with this roster you do not need both. We got to get others involve then we are unstoppable.
 
dreamblk said:
Sorry but in games where they are not in seems Tua is more efficient. Notice this last year in drives offense ran longer drives helping the defense. The offense runs better.
Yes we lose the big plays but with achane as a hybrid WR and with the new TE Smith I know it is not as explosive but the offense seems to remind me of the early 2000 Pats offense quick reads
short chunks ,solid runs and one break-out play to a TE in the redzone or RB.
Click to expand...
Mixed Martial Arts Wtf GIF by UFC
 
Wait to mid season and if Waddle is hurt or Tua just forcing the ball to Tyreek for stats and you will the point of this post.

Be slow to speak swift to hear.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom