 Is Tua going to survive Bills game?

Is Tua going to survive Bills game?

Miami's offensive line hasn't been blocking as well as late with armstead injured and Tua hasn't been doing well lately. The bills defense is good, but also I don't know if it's their physicality or miami's bad luck vs them. Our o line has sucked the years before, but the bills have a great knack of not just slowing down tua and the offense but beating the shit out of qbs particularly Tua. The injuries Tua has had seem to often come from playing the bills. The broken ribs last year where Tua missed time....that was vs the bills. The injury this year which many felt was a concussion....vs the bills. I'm nervous for Tua with how the line has been blocking and Tua just being off and already having an ankle injury he's fighting through. Feels like bills are the sharks and there's blood in the water from dolphins. I hope Tua doesn't get killed in this game. Oh yeah and to my point, look what Bills did to mike White with that pass rush. He got injured and they beat the crap out of him and flacco too when he came in which caused flacco to fumble. I know you can say there's that risk vs any team, but like I said bills seem to have a knack of crushing other team's qbs, mike white recent example and Tua this year and last year
 
So you guys go into games like this and actually watch it? What do you do afterwards to feel better about yourself?
 
Run the football. We are a finesse offense and a finesse defense. Neither travel well and neither are good in cold weather. That needs to change so this team can play well in December and January
 
Set the bar low and they wont be dissappointed.





But they still will be and come crying here. :lol:
 
I'm wired so different, makes it so much harder for me to understand. Things didn't go well, against a team who NEEDED a W much worse than we did at their stadium. Not to mention the way the game was called but no need to get into that. Yet I still see that if a couple more breaks go our way, we win. Wilson getting hurt seems to be going under the rug. So our #1 rb is out and our #1 receiver is limping the whole game. It's ok though, because our #1 TE can make up for it... yeah right. Still one more quarter of the season to change the narrative and 3 games we should be favored
 
