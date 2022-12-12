Is Tua going to survive Bills game?

Miami's offensive line hasn't been blocking as well as late with armstead injured and Tua hasn't been doing well lately. The bills defense is good, but also I don't know if it's their physicality or miami's bad luck vs them. Our o line has sucked the years before, but the bills have a great knack of not just slowing down tua and the offense but beating the shit out of qbs particularly Tua. The injuries Tua has had seem to often come from playing the bills. The broken ribs last year where Tua missed time....that was vs the bills. The injury this year which many felt was a concussion....vs the bills. I'm nervous for Tua with how the line has been blocking and Tua just being off and already having an ankle injury he's fighting through. Feels like bills are the sharks and there's blood in the water from dolphins. I hope Tua doesn't get killed in this game. Oh yeah and to my point, look what Bills did to mike White with that pass rush. He got injured and they beat the crap out of him and flacco too when he came in which caused flacco to fumble. I know you can say there's that risk vs any team, but like I said bills seem to have a knack of crushing other team's qbs, mike white recent example and Tua this year and last year