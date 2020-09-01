Is Tua healthy or not? make up your mind flo

Tua Tagovailoa QB, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said QB Tua Tagovailoa's dislocated hip injury from last season will play a role in picking a Week 1 starting quarterback.

Flores' comment comes as a surprise after a month of reports saying Tagovailoa has displayed mobility in training camp. He has practiced without limitations since the beginning of August. We're not sure how much concern there is about the rookie's recovery from a major injury, but it seems Ryan Fitzpatrick is in line to start the season opener against New England. The Bearded One is a sensible late-round selection in superflex and 2-QB formats, even if fantasy managers might not get 16 games out of the veteran.

Source: Palm Beach Post

Sep 1, 2020, 9:08 AM ET
 
It's only logical to put a tested QB behind an untested OL than to put an untested QB behind an untested OL. Tua's health after not taking any hits since last year puts this decision, in my opinion, in the "no brainer" category.
 
There's no way he should start week 1 with Fitzmagic on the roster, this is Flo just getting people ready for that reality.

Only IF the offensive line looks somewhat competent unlike last year and most others this century, do you even consider putting Tua in and that obviously takes time.
 
coalesce said:
It's only logical to put a tested QB behind an untested OL than to put an untested QB behind an untested OL. Tua's health after not taking any hits since last year puts this decision, in my opinion, in the "no brainer" category.
Agreed! Fitz is the perfect test QB. He has even said in the past that he likes getting hit.
 
Coach speak

he’s a full go in camp

might not be the starter week 1 obviously but medical when he’s cleared and participated fully in everything...nah
 
coalesce said:
That's right.

It's the right thing to put a tested QB behind an untested offensive line with or without the hip injury. He'll start when it's the right time. It won't be long.
 
I don't think Flo is saying that he's currently injured, only that he's coming off an injury so that's a factor to consider.
 
Danny said:

Tua Tagovailoa QB, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said QB Tua Tagovailoa's dislocated hip injury from last season will play a role in picking a Week 1 starting quarterback.

Flores' comment comes as a surprise after a month of reports saying Tagovailoa has displayed mobility in training camp. He has practiced without limitations since the beginning of August. We're not sure how much concern there is about the rookie's recovery from a major injury, but it seems Ryan Fitzpatrick is in line to start the season opener against New England. The Bearded One is a sensible late-round selection in superflex and 2-QB formats, even if fantasy managers might not get 16 games out of the veteran.

Source: Palm Beach Post

Sep 1, 2020, 9:08 AM ET
I ca spin that as RF/TT are neck and neck with the hip being one of the deciding factors. Not saying I'm right - coach-speak and all - but, in that context, read it again. "QB Tua Tagovailoa's dislocated hip injury from last season will play a role in picking a Week 1 starting quarterback.
 
Rushing the kid in before he's 100% ready when it's NOT necessary is not a prudent move
when you consider the basic fact this is just the start of his NFL career! And we all hope it's
long and extremely productive. No doubt the kid is still ramping up in the O not to mention
the elephant in the room -- his hip recovery matched with a brand new OL with lots of rooks.

It would be negligent to throw the kid out there with the above in mind!

I'm 100% in support with taking the prudent approach in this instance and definitely playing
it smart (and safe) until the pic becomes a LOT clearer.
 
coalesce said:
Exactly. Tua isn't the difference between us winning the Super Bowl this year or not, but he might be that difference make in future seasons. No need jeopardizing that until we know what we have on the OL. If the OL is train wreck, redshirt him. If the OL is competent, start working him in gradually.
 
I just don't see how "His hip injury last year will play a role in picking a Week 1 starting QB" means "I don't think he's healthy."

It means "Hey, this is a year unlike any other, and while Tua has practiced without limitations, he's the future of this team, and it doesn't make sense to put him behind a line that's 80% rebuilt as a rookie with no preseason. Especially since he's less than a year removed from a hip dislocation."
 
