Is Tua healthy or not? make up your mind flo

Tua Tagovailoa QB, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said QB Tua Tagovailoa's dislocated hip injury from last season will play a role in picking a Week 1 starting quarterback.
Flores' comment comes as a surprise after a month of reports saying Tagovailoa has displayed mobility in training camp. He has practiced without limitations since the beginning of August. We're not sure how much concern there is about the rookie's recovery from a major injury, but it seems Ryan Fitzpatrick is in line to start the season opener against New England. The Bearded One is a sensible late-round selection in superflex and 2-QB formats, even if fantasy managers might not get 16 games out of the veteran.
Related:
Source: Palm Beach Post
Sep 1, 2020, 9:08 AM ET