Is Tua Pat White Just Better?

I mean every time he takes the field the concern is an injury and a devastating one at that. I remember quite vividly the QB out of the University of WV, one Mr. White, who had limited NFL skills yet was very exciting to watch play. The caveat was that every time he took off or dropped back I feared for his life. It wasn't a pleasant feeling. With Tua, whom I respect and love as as much as any Fin since #13 he seems to lack pocket presence/awareness and that internal clock that #13 had down to a tee. He downright scares me, especially the play where he got injured, a play that most if not all QB's would have run and gained 20 yards down the left sideline however Tua ran back towards the pocket and instead of throwing the ball away he was body slammed inexplicably. Can this be taught or is it in his DNA? For now though I am just praying for the mans recovery and hope that he will be a functioning member of society and if he comes back to play football again well then that is just a bonus and icing on the cake. FINSUP!!!!!