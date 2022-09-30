 Is Tua Pat White Just Better? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Tua Pat White Just Better?

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
4,772
Reaction score
3,339
Location
Staten Island, NY
I mean every time he takes the field the concern is an injury and a devastating one at that. I remember quite vividly the QB out of the University of WV, one Mr. White, who had limited NFL skills yet was very exciting to watch play. The caveat was that every time he took off or dropped back I feared for his life. It wasn't a pleasant feeling. With Tua, whom I respect and love as as much as any Fin since #13 he seems to lack pocket presence/awareness and that internal clock that #13 had down to a tee. He downright scares me, especially the play where he got injured, a play that most if not all QB's would have run and gained 20 yards down the left sideline however Tua ran back towards the pocket and instead of throwing the ball away he was body slammed inexplicably. Can this be taught or is it in his DNA? For now though I am just praying for the mans recovery and hope that he will be a functioning member of society and if he comes back to play football again well then that is just a bonus and icing on the cake. FINSUP!!!!!
 
T

terphin

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 20, 2006
Messages
2,943
Reaction score
2,037
His little brother at Maryland is the same guy, but he is a more reckless runner
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
7,519
Reaction score
7,657
mrbunglez said:
Also liked this one as well.
View attachment 119667
Click to expand...
Anything is better than that cardboard they passed off for gum in Topps baseball cards.
10heritagegum.jpg
 
canesz06

canesz06

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 25, 2012
Messages
732
Reaction score
895
NYC#1finsfan said:
I mean every time he takes the field the concern is an injury and a devastating one at that. I remember quite vividly the QB out of the University of WV, one Mr. White, who had limited NFL skills yet was very exciting to watch play. The caveat was that every time he took off or dropped back I feared for his life. It wasn't a pleasant feeling. With Tua, whom I respect and love as as much as any Fin since #13 he seems to lack pocket presence/awareness and that internal clock that #13 had down to a tee. He downright scares me, especially the play where he got injured, a play that most if not all QB's would have run and gained 20 yards down the left sideline however Tua ran back towards the pocket and instead of throwing the ball away he was body slammed inexplicably. Can this be taught or is it in his DNA? For now though I am just praying for the mans recovery and hope that he will be a functioning member of society and if he comes back to play football again well then that is just a bonus and icing on the cake. FINSUP!!!!!
Click to expand...
Don't waste your breath. The Tua cult doesn't want to hear it or face reality and they will attack and disparage you for your opinion
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom