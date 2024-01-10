Is Tua's Thumb Injury Worse Than We Were Told, And Does The Bubble Wrap Limit His Upside And Need To Come Off?

During the Dallas game, the ball started to look like it was not coming out exactly right, and got worse the following weeks. Uncharacteristic badly missed throws or high balls on occasion. Exactly the type of thing that happens with a bad thumb on the throwing hand, which grips the ball. Sometimes the ball comes out fine, other times it doesn't. An element of random variability is introduced.



It is a particular problem for Tua's game which relies on pinpoint accuracy, and the way the offense is structured, which includes relying on YAC yards. If a ball is slightly less accurate, and a receiver needs to slow or adjust, it can ruin the opportunity for a lot of extra Yards After the Catch.



I am surprised this was allowed to leak out on Hard Knocks. You could tell Tua was miffed about this too when he was told during a press conference that Hard Knocks showed Tua complaining about his thumb on the sideline. I don't blame Tua for being upset, the Dolphins should be PO'd too, this should not be allowed to come out on Hard Knocks.



Having said all of that, if I am right that Tua's thumb is not fully healed, and is causing some bad throws, is that an excuse for his play?



I say no for a few reasons:



-Tua and the offense were already degrading prior to the Dallas game



-Yes QBs get their hands injured from the opposing players helmets at times. But in Tua's case, it always seems to be something. Some guys are built in a way that they tend not to get hurt, other players (like Terron Armstead and Chubb), seem to get hurt all of the time



-Yes, could argue Tua is one of the few starters to play every game this year, so he is not injury prone (ignoring the thumb injury). BUT for Tua not to get hurt, they had to basically wrap him in bubble wrap. Ball is out of hand in 2 seconds all the time. Sometimes that leads him to force the ball and turn it over, rather than hold the ball and look for a cleaner opportunity. Does not try to run or extend plays. Heck, might be the only QB in the history of the NFL, who cannot even sneak the ball, which can be a very effective play (think of all the 3rd and shorts we didn't convert). There is huge downside to running the offense in a way where Tua preservation is job #1. It takes a lot of the upside out of the offense. Like with the Bills, they wanted Josh Allen to stop running so much so he wouldn't get hurt. But then he stopped running, the offense became much less effective. Now they let him go back to it, especially in critical games like last week, and I am sure they will do the same in the playoffs. Keeping Tua healthy has significant downsides. It is not a free lunch.



Therefore, if Tua's thumb is banged up, and that is causing a problem, I do not view it as a legitimate excuse. Further, if we lose to KC, which Vegas is telling us is very likely to happen, I am NOT giving Tua a big new deal. Cannot do it for a QB that is yet to win a playoff game. That is what matters. GM me makes him play next year, and play next year without the bubble wrap on him as well. Need to see if he can scramble, take hits, extend plays, and do all the things that the modern QB needs to do to be able to win games in crunch time against better opponents.



The NFL is tough. They need to find out if Tua can take the beating or not. It is unrealistic to leave the bubble wrap on the QB. The cost to doing so is too great. Yes it can limit injury, but it also removes the ceiling. Ceiling is what is needed to win playoff games and Super Bowls!



AND PS I am taking the bubble wrap off Tua for the KC game. If at this point he gets hurt who cares, there is a long offseason to heal. Object #1 at this point is to win the game. Period.