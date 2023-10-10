 Is Tyreek Hill the Best Receiver in Miami's Storied History? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Tyreek Hill the Best Receiver in Miami's Storied History?

SF Dolphin Fan

Before Grier made the trade for Tyreek Hill, I thought Paul Warfield was the best receiver this franchise has ever had.

Obviously, the Mark Brothers were incredible and the Clayton, Duper duo was fun to watch. Fryer, McDuffie, Landry and Chambers were all solid. Waddle is moving up.

But what Hill does in on another level. His acceleration is something to behold. His production is off the charts and McDaniel knows how to use him. Quite often, Hill is simple uncoverable.

Is Hill the best ever for Miami at wide receiver?
 
Yes. The only guy in his class is Warfield. Even adjusting for eras - meaning, how a player performs vs his peers. Warfield dominated (moreso on Cleveland due to the way we used him) and Hill dominates in his day. Clayton would be next for me. Then Duper, Moore, Fryar, Chambers, McDuffie, Landry in somewhat of that order.

Hill is a first ballot HOFer. That’s another way to look at it. It’s a no brainer - just look at his career accomplishments and he’s only 29. No one (but the great Warfield) comes close to him.
 
He is hands down the best WR I have ever seen on this team and possibly on any team. His name should be mentioned with the likes of Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson, and Jerry Rice.

His addition transformed this team and offense. Without him, this offense would suffer tremendously. Our championship hopes are directly connected to his health.
 
He is hands down the best WR I have ever seen on this team and possibly on any team. His name should be mentioned with the likes of Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson, and Jerry Rice.

His addition transformed this team and offense. Without him, this offense would suffer tremendously. Our championship hopes are directly connected to his health.
Agreed. Tyreek's career numbers have been insane and somehow he just keeps improving. He's absolutely in that Randy Moss class of WR that just can't be stopped, only slightly slowed down. It's remarkable.
 
Agreed. Tyreek's career numbers have been insane and somehow he just keeps improving. He's absolutely in that Randy Moss class of WR that just can't be stopped, only slightly slowed down. It's remarkable.
I think the only teams that have slowed him down have been physical at the line of scrimmage, but have also got away with a lot of holding.
 
