Is Tyreek Hill the Best Receiver in Miami's Storied History?

Before Grier made the trade for Tyreek Hill, I thought Paul Warfield was the best receiver this franchise has ever had.
Obviously, the Mark Brothers were incredible and the Clayton, Duper duo was fun to watch. Fryer, McDuffie, Landry and Chambers were all solid. Waddle is moving up.
But what Hill does in on another level. His acceleration is something to behold. His production is off the charts and McDaniel knows how to use him. Quite often, Hill is simple uncoverable.
Is Hill the best ever for Miami at wide receiver?
