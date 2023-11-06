 Is Tyreek's record hunt a distraction? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Tyreek's record hunt a distraction?

After watching the highlights of all our games this season I noticed a bad trend which it forcing Tyreek the ball. In the chargers game we displayed great distribution of the ball. Tua read the field and threw to the open man. However, in each subsequent game Tua increasingly throws to Tyreek despite having a better option on the field. I find myself questioning "Are we trying to distribute and use all our weapons or are we just trying to get Tyreek 2K yards?" We have the talent to win against .500+ teams but not if we are handcuffing ourselves by forcing Reek the ball. Right now, every team we play knows that the whole game flows through Tyreek. Stop him and you stop the offense. I really thought in the Chief's game we would see a reveal of Claypool playing a Deebo role with an heavy run game. Instead we got more the Reek focused game plan, which most of the time reek is doubled or tripled. He's an incredible talent but when you face teams like buffalo, philly, chiefs, bangles, or ravens who have the talent and scheme to take him away , you need to diversify and spread the ball around to take advantage of reeks double or triple coverage. I wonder if that's at the root of our problems winning against winning teams.
 
As much as I love that Hill is on the Dolphins, I do believe that spreading the ball around to the other WR’s and the TE’s, as well as the RB’s would make the Dolphins offense harder to defend.

Hill could still be a dominant player on offense but relying on him to be their main weapon every week does seem to stall the offense when they go up against teams that are able to limit his catches during the game.

In games in which the opposing defense is effective in limiting Hill’s effectiveness, MCDaniel should be calling plays in which Hill can be used as a decoy in an attempt to open up the field for the other playmakers on the offense.
 
yeah it's not like miami lacks other dynamice wrs. Need to feed waddle too. I know he got hurt in the game, but need to scheme up things for him too
 
A few of us have been saying that. TBF, we don't know the progressions, but it seems TT IS targeting TH. Is that because he's TT's preference or the play call has TH as the 1st target? Dunno. At times it seems like Mcd has promised TH 2K and has to keep his promise.
I agree, spread the ball. It's obvious the DC focuses on stopping TH. There's bound to be another way to say thi, but a 'good' OC would figure that out
 
I don’t think it has anything to do with Tyreek chasing the record. But I will say that we are criminally under-utilizing a player like Berrios. He could be contributing so much more than he is currently, and it would help the offense greatly. Sometimes, we need to just take the short crosser and be happy picking up 6-7 yards and staying out of 3rd & long.

Another issue…Waddle has been banged up all season.
 
Great points! The Dolphins need to become more creative on offense especially when teams take away Tyreek Hill.
 
Yes it is

On what planet is it a good thing to tell your opposition your plans? You write goals down but for yourself similar to Cooper Kupp
 
I would be concerned if his catch % was dropping too low. He is right in line with the other receivers getting a large number of targets. 1699292710160.png
 
I doubt very little anyone on the Dolphins thinks of a record. I'm sure they want to get the ball to Tyreek because he is a tremendous player.
 
You guys are right. We shouldn't throw to the the best receiver in the league more than our other guys. Someone on the sideline needs to keep a running tally of how many each receiver catches, and be sure that people like Cedric Wilson has his fair share. We'll just ignore the fact that he can't gain yards after the catch like Hill can, but we can't have our best receiver running up stats, damn it!!!
 
He’s not getting anymore targeted than usual. He’s averaged about 10 targets per game since he got to Miami. In comparison he averaged 9.0 and 9.3 per game his last 2 years in KC. Miami’s just getting an extra 4-800 yards more a season in that .7 to 1 targets more per game.
 
^^^ This

I get it, guys. You're pissed off and trying to figure out a target to channel your blame. But stop making up false narratives just to make yourself feel better.
 
I'm sorry, but there is no way that McDaniel is calling plays with Tyreek's record in mind.

He's the best WR in the league and he gets crazy separation.....and that's why he is the #1 target.

We know McDaniel doesn't care about statistical records, it was clear when we did not kick the FG for the record against the Broncos.
 
