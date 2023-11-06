Is Tyreek's record hunt a distraction?

After watching the highlights of all our games this season I noticed a bad trend which it forcing Tyreek the ball. In the chargers game we displayed great distribution of the ball. Tua read the field and threw to the open man. However, in each subsequent game Tua increasingly throws to Tyreek despite having a better option on the field. I find myself questioning "Are we trying to distribute and use all our weapons or are we just trying to get Tyreek 2K yards?" We have the talent to win against .500+ teams but not if we are handcuffing ourselves by forcing Reek the ball. Right now, every team we play knows that the whole game flows through Tyreek. Stop him and you stop the offense. I really thought in the Chief's game we would see a reveal of Claypool playing a Deebo role with an heavy run game. Instead we got more the Reek focused game plan, which most of the time reek is doubled or tripled. He's an incredible talent but when you face teams like buffalo, philly, chiefs, bangles, or ravens who have the talent and scheme to take him away , you need to diversify and spread the ball around to take advantage of reeks double or triple coverage. I wonder if that's at the root of our problems winning against winning teams.