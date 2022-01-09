 Is Watson interested in coming to Miami because of the massage parlors or because he wants to be a Dolphin? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Watson interested in coming to Miami because of the massage parlors or because he wants to be a Dolphin?

superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Alright, let's see where this goes.

kenan-thompson-eating-popcorn.gif
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
D

DolfanISS

He has to be smarter than that especially while he’s still playing. I think he wants Miami because he wants to play football and they are interested. Nothing more, maybe he changes his mind if more teams show interest.
 
B

brumdog44

superphin said:
There are different levels of drunk. Personally, I enjoy the piss myself while I'm passed out level and try to avoid starting threads on a forum level.

Reminds me of the best joke I've ever heard:

A wife tells her husband that if he shows up drunk again at their house, she's kicking him out. Undeterred, he goes to the bar that night and gets plastered and throws up all over himself. He tells the bartender that he doesn't know what he's going to do.....his wife will know he's been drinking from the vomit on his jacket and she'll kick him out. The bartender suggests that he put $20 in his coat pocket and when his wife asks him about the vomit, tell her that he was walking down the street and a man throw up all over him, and to cover his expense of cleaning it put $20 in his pocket. His wife will pull out the $20 and think he's telling him the truth. The guy decides that's worth a try at least.

He gets home and his wife sees his jacket and says "Get out, I told you what would happen if you came home drunk again."

He replies, "No, no, I was walking down the street and a man threw up on my coat. He put $20 in my pocket to clean it."

She reaches in his pocket and pulls out two $20 bills. "I thought you said he only gave you $20?"

The man repiles "He did. The other $20 is from the man who shat in my pants."
 
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
narwal007 said:
I say he is interested in Miami the destination, where massage parlors are abundant, and not necessarily in the Miami Dolphins. See Robert Kraft matter. https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/10/the-disturbing-saga-of-robert-kraft . Houston does not likely have as many massage parlors as Miami is my guess.
Look..I can be a ####. There are a few antagonist ###hole ####faces who really don’t like me. In the end, 99% of those antagonist ####faces don’t like me BECAUSE they’re ####faces.

I’m going to assume you don’t fall into that last bit, or at the very least hope I’m a good guy.

But…the point is…Narwhal definitely has an h in it. Good luck, Buddy.
 
