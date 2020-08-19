Isaiah Ford Ready For Breakout Season

Fin-Loco
Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jan 10, 2020
- Messages
- 4,204
- Reaction score
- 9,275
- Location
- Marco Island
Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford ready to breakout in 2020
The Dolphins drafted wide receiver Isaiah Ford in the 7th round (237 overall) of the 2017 NFL draft. And after bouncing around from the active roster to practice squad—Ford showed the coaching...
www.thephinsider.com
Good article. Evidently he's usually injured at beginning of camp but seems to making the most out of his opportunity.