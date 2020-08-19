Isaiah Ford Ready For Breakout Season

www.thephinsider.com

Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford ready to breakout in 2020

The Dolphins drafted wide receiver Isaiah Ford in the 7th round (237 overall) of the 2017 NFL draft. And after bouncing around from the active roster to practice squad—Ford showed the coaching...
Good article. Evidently he's usually injured at beginning of camp but seems to making the most out of his opportunity.
 
Love to see him do so. He works hard, is very smart studies hard and just keeps coming back after injuries, knock backs being dropped to PS.
Never one to take things or his position on the roster for granted,
Proves he has some talent especially late last season and I hope he goes on with it.
 
He has never really impressed me. He is adequate from what I have seen and has had health issues. To a certain degree, he reminds me of another 7th round pick, Rishard Matthews, however I think Matthews was better than Ford. He is meh IMHO.
 
67Stang said:
He has never really impressed me. He is adequate from what I have seen and has had health issues. To a certain degree, he reminds me of another 7th round pick, Rishard Matthews, however I think Matthews was better than Ford. He is meh IMHO.
Sure. I mean citing every WR as ready for a breakout season after three practices seems a bit hyperbolic. Still hoping it's correct though!
 
Fin-Loco said:
Sure. I mean citing every WR as ready for a breakout season after three practices seems a bit hyperbolic. Still hoping it's correct though!
I hear ya, I hope everyone breaks out! Just with this kid, he has never had a wow moment where I am like this kid is legit.
 
Yes I would love to see him stay healthy and showcase his abilities, which I believe he's going to do this year! I'm listening to this interview with him now and I'm totally impressed with what I'm hearing. He appears to be very grounded and mature along with having a higher awareness/intelligence that is sOooo refreshing to hear. I'm rooting for Isaiah and hopefully the extra weight gain and new off-season training will keep him healthy all year.
 
