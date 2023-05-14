 Isaiah Winn signs 1 yr Deal | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Isaiah Winn signs 1 yr Deal

Was hoping for Fleming, not to excited about Wynn. Maybe he turns it around, had injury issues also.
 
Since our starting tackles have injury concerns, we needed a tackle without injury concerns. Wait….what???
 
dolfan91 said:
Me too. Not too excited. Thought it was going to be Fleming.
Click to expand...
Could still be a possibility. Dolphins have I believe two additional roster spots open, not counting the unsigned draft picks. I assume the door is being left open for another OL signing and Dalvin Cook post-June 1st
 
His combine report says he would make a better athletic guard instead of a tackle. Could he be our LG?
 
If his bad luck with injuries is behind him, he is definitely worth picking up from a talent stand point. Could be a Very Good addition! Maybe he and Jackson together will be able to finish out one complete season!
 
