Isaiah Wynn

Gulfstream
Active Roster
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2023
- Messages
- 409
- Reaction score
- 627
- Location
- Florida
In case it wasn't obvious by now for even McD and Grier.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they sign him to be the backup guard/tackle next season.Two games of the Eichenberg era left. And we’ll never have to see him again. Doesn’t sound like he’ll get many snaps anyway.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they sign him to be the backup guard/tackle next season.
Ugh I don't understand why we keep recycling these players who we know aren't good enough instead of upgrading those positions.I wouldn’t be surprised if they sign him to be the backup guard/tackle next season.
They better not! I want him gone like yesterday! Hit the road jack and don't you come back no more no more no more no more!I wouldn’t be surprised if they sign him to be the backup guard/tackle next season.