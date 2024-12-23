 Isaiah Wynn | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Isaiah Wynn

Two games of the Eichenberg era left. And we’ll never have to see him again. Doesn’t sound like he’ll get many snaps anyway.
 
We haven’t done him any favors by moving him all over the line.

That being said, he’ll catch on somewhere else and probably be serviceable. Even Michael Dieter is still bouncing around the league.
 
And Wynn’s strength is pass protection—run blocking is the weakest part of his game. Eichenberg is better vs. the run than the pass.
 
