Issues: Squarely On Tua?

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

Were all the issues we suffered last season squarely (MAINLY) on the shoulders of Tua?

I know that the defensive backfield was lacking ability, as was the o-line; among other positions...but....with that said, do all (or most) fingers point to Tua to the reason we failed?

In another point: I am so glad that Hill got his contract restructured. If anyone wants to expand on that, please do....

I am also thrilled that Grier is finally gone!!
 
At the NFL level, for an entirety of a season, the coaching staff is always the primary reason for a team's success or failure.
 
