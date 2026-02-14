Issues: Squarely On Tua?

Charlie Rivers
FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 9,576
- Reaction score
- 7,002
- Age
- 59
- Location
- Miami
Were all the issues we suffered last season squarely (MAINLY) on the shoulders of Tua?
I know that the defensive backfield was lacking ability, as was the o-line; among other positions...but....with that said, do all (or most) fingers point to Tua to the reason we failed?
In another point: I am so glad that Hill got his contract restructured. If anyone wants to expand on that, please do....
I am also thrilled that Grier is finally gone!!
I know that the defensive backfield was lacking ability, as was the o-line; among other positions...but....with that said, do all (or most) fingers point to Tua to the reason we failed?
In another point: I am so glad that Hill got his contract restructured. If anyone wants to expand on that, please do....
I am also thrilled that Grier is finally gone!!