It is 7:54 AM

Phinsfan4089
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2021
- Messages
- 256
- Reaction score
- 468
- Location
- Miami
And McDaniel and Grier have not been absolutely canned yet.
Unserious organization.
Losers top bottom.
From how they raise season ticket `prices yet give you nothing, crap uniforms no one wants, and **** football.
If Ross was serious he would bulldoze the tennis, the stupid F1 ( It is the dumbest sport with the same winners over and over. Anyone who says they like it is lying) kick UM out of the stadium and hire a real GM to build a real franchise.
