It is 7:54 AM

And McDaniel and Grier have not been absolutely canned yet.

Unserious organization.

Losers top bottom.

From how they raise season ticket `prices yet give you nothing, crap uniforms no one wants, and **** football.

If Ross was serious he would bulldoze the tennis, the stupid F1 ( It is the dumbest sport with the same winners over and over. Anyone who says they like it is lying) kick UM out of the stadium and hire a real GM to build a real franchise.
 
The office doesn't open till 9am. Relax.
 
Is that also the time you start drinking? I can understand being upset, but going after three other organizations and two other sports is a little much for this early on a Monday.
 
Grier and Ross didn't throw 3 picks and fumble the ball yesterday, so....??
 
Do Championship Organizations making parking a bitch for their own fans so Lewis Hamilton has a comfy spot and Miami people pretending to be rich can drop 82 dollar on chicken tenders?
 
If it happens at all it will be after the browns or jets game
 
Damn the F1 race is a way better product compared to what the Dolphins have put on the field the last 25 years.
 
Parking isn’t that bad, and chicken tenders aren’t $82. Hell, I’ve parked at the Wal-Mart nearby for free, and the walk wasn’t that bad.

If it bothers you that much, and you want to complain about it, that’s cool. I’m just suggesting that going after Ross, Grier, McDaniel, the Hurricanes, F1 and the sport of tennis this early on a Monday is a little much.
 
Is it more important for the Organization to be more "Miami" a fake facade that is just for the gram or a real championship organization?

''Will F-1 Make it more difficult for our die fans to park and go to games opening us up to more tickets on the secondary market, so when we play a big game at home there will be more away fans.

Every decision the team makes should be for what is best for the Dolphins.

Why do the Canes get to tear up the field before the Dolphins play on it?

They can take few years of paying players and build their own stadium.

One Dolphins rolled ankle on torn up isn't worth UM football.
 
Parking was wayyyyy easier at the stadium years ago. Fans who go to a couple games a year have pay a ton of money or walk forever now.
 
Didn't seem to be a problem in the Orange Bowl...unless of course Shula was watering the lawn.
 
