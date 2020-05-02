It is the players? or it is us?

LikeUntoGod
The Oracle
Some of the highs of Tannehill’s 2019 season: guiding the Titans to a 7-3 record as a starter, completing 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,742 yards, accounting for 26 total touchdowns and six interceptions and earning his first Pro Bowl nod.
He was dangerous on play-action as he boasted Pro Football Focus’ top NFL passer rating on such plays. He was first overall in passer rating on all dropbacks, as well. His passer rating under pressure was stellar (second), and so was his deep passer rating (fifth).
Just saying......
