It is the players? or it is us?

LikeUntoGod

LikeUntoGod

Some of the highs of Tannehill’s 2019 season: guiding the Titans to a 7-3 record as a starter, completing 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,742 yards, accounting for 26 total touchdowns and six interceptions and earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

He was dangerous on play-action as he boasted Pro Football Focus’ top NFL passer rating on such plays. He was first overall in passer rating on all dropbacks, as well. His passer rating under pressure was stellar (second), and so was his deep passer rating (fifth).

Just saying......
 
Jssanto

Agree. I noted that as well.
RT played, I think, like 19 total games as a QB in college.
Then went thru a new HC and or new OC every year for his first few years.
If he does well in 2020 also it will suggest we were the issue.
 
Dolphins81

It was us, we had horrible coaching. Philbin and Gase was a horrible coaches. Hell, Gase is probably one of the most overrated coaches in the NFL.
 
uk_dolfan

Both.

We have drafted some absolute stinkers over the years

We we have also misused good players who could have had better careers elsewhere
 
claytonduper

It was the lack of a competent offensive line, our front office, our coaches and our impatience. We knew he would require 2-3 years in the best circumstances to learn the NFL game having played QB so little. We gave him so little to work with. I thought we had better than average running backs during his tenure in Miami so I don't think it is all the running game. I had always hoped he would use his legs more than he did. Gase was really bad but Philbin was even worse. Not a good way to start a career.
 
artdnj

Nobody could succeed with the **** show we ran the past decade in Miami.
 
