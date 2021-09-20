 It is time to right some wrongs. Call the Falcons. Get Matt Ryan. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It is time to right some wrongs. Call the Falcons. Get Matt Ryan.

Orange Fin Bad

Orange Fin Bad

Tua Cleovailemon is not it. Jacoby Brissett is a backup on his best day. Watson is an alleged rapist and totally over rated as a QB. What did he go with the Texans last season? 3-13? Great QBs rarely play on teams that bad. They are already better with Tyrod Taylor. I wish we had Tyrod even.

But, it is time to go trade for Matt Ryan. Circle all the way back to when this team really screwed up, by not taking the QB #1 overall. It has been downhill since then. Odd that we had Cleo Lemon the previous year to set that up and now we currently have Tua Cleovailemon. - pronounced Clee O Vye A Lay Mon.

Anyway, we finally started drafting first round QBs after it was too late. Hennehill and Cleovailemon have not been the answer. Before that we were busy taking 2nd round scrubs like Beck and Henne. It is time to finally right the ultimate wrong and trade for Matt Ryan. Win a couple Super Bowls with him at the helm and call it a day.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Old, terribly immobile QB behind this oline, who can never live up to expectations......

Yeah, I don't think that will work and is probably one of the worst suggestions I've read today.
 
superphin

superphin

In Flores We Trust said:
OP is trolling like crazy today.
5nkm2h.jpg
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

1632107114981.gif1632107114981.gif
 
